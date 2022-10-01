5G Services Launch LIVE: PM Modi Launches 5G Telecom Services In India

-
10:59 AM
5G Services To Be Rolled Out In 13 Indian Cities
5G in Indian will be rolled out in 13 cities first. The list includes Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Jamnagar.
-
10:58 AM
5G Services Launched In India By PM Modi
PM Modi Launches 5G Telecom Services at 6th Indian Mobile Congress (IMC 2022) in New Delhi. He will soon address the exhibition.
-
10:24 AM
Akash Ambani Briefs PM Modi On 5G Services
Chairman of Reliance Jio, Akash Ambani briefs the PM on the shortly-to-be-launched 5G services at the sixth edition of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC).
#WATCH | PM Modi inspects an exhibition at Pragati Maidan where he will inaugurate the sixth edition of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) and launch 5G services shortly.— ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022
Chairman of Reliance Jio, Akash Ambani briefs the PM on the shortly-to-be-launched 5G services.
(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/tjF0RWfZV9
-
10:11 AM
PM Modi At Pragati Maidan Inspects An Exibition, Ahead Of 5G Launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 6th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.
Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects an exhibition at Pragati Maidan.— ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022
He will inaugurate the sixth edition of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) and launch 5G services shortly. pic.twitter.com/5WKmlPIu5K
-
09:05 AM
'The Day Is Here': IT Minister Ashwini Vasihnaw On 5G Launch In India
Finally, 5G Launch Day is here, tweets Union Minister Ashwini.
-
08:59 AM
Advantages Of 5G Network To Users
5G, an abbreviation for the fifth generation, is going to be a new global wireless stand. It will be a successor to the 4G network which is currently providing connectivity to almost all the smartphones present in India.
Read More- 5G Launch In India: What Advantages Will 5G Network Provide To Users?
-
08:08 AM
5G To Unleash New Economic Opportunities: Govt
"5G can unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits, giving it the potential for being a transformational force for Indian society. It will help the country leapfrog the traditional barriers to development, spur innovations by startups and business enterprises as well as advance the 'Digital India' vision," an official govt release said.
-
08:00 AM
5G India Launch: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast
5G India Launch: PM Modi will launch 5G services at 10 am on Saturday at an event organised at Pragati Maidan in the national capital.
Here's Where You Can Watch 5G Services Launch LIVE
-
07:53 AM
-
07:35 AM
PM Modi To Launch 5G Services In India Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today launch the 5G telecom services that seek to provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency and a highly reliable communications system. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he will launch the 5G services at 10 am on Saturday at an event organised at Pragati Maidan in the national capital.
-
07:31 AM
Today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, will be focused on the most awaited 5G services launch in India by PM Modi. At 10 pm, PM Modi will launch the services at a telecom event in Pragati Maidan in National Capital. At the same time, the entries in the blog will also focus on the other essential piece of information making buzz.
01 October 2022