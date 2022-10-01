5G Services Launch LIVE: PM Modi Launches 5G Telecom Services In India

07:31 AM

India At UN, Abstained From Voting On Russia's Annexation Of Ukrainian Regions

India is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We've always advocated that no solution can ever arrive at the cost of human lives. Prime Minister has also emphasized that this cannot be an era of war. India abstains from a resolution condemning referendums in Ukraine at United Nations Security Council (UNSC), said Ruchira Kamboj, Permanent Rep to UN at UNSC.