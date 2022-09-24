Breaking News LIVE: Protesting Farmers In Haryana Lift Road Blockade After Gov Heeds To Their Demands

09:52 AM

Uttarakhand CM Orders Investigation In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case; Assures Strict Punishment For Killers

Following the alleged killing of Ankita Bhandari, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday gave strict instructions to District Magistrates to investigate all the resorts of the state. Along with this, the Chief Minister has also ordered to ensure that necessary action is taken against resorts that are operating illegally.