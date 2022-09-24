Breaking News LIVE: Protesting Farmers In Haryana Lift Road Blockade After Gov Heeds To Their Demands

-
11:12 AM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah In Temple At Kishanganj
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at a temple in Kishanganj.
Bihar | Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at a temple in Kishanganj pic.twitter.com/3hvEzWc4G1— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022
-
10:55 AM
Incessant Rainfalls Cause Waterlogging In Parts Of Haryana
Parts of Gurugram in Haryana are submerged underwater after incessant rainfall.
#WATCH | Haryana: People wade through water as incessant rainfall causes waterlogging in parts of Gurugram. Visuals from Begumpur Khatola. pic.twitter.com/kfXb2buNcs— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022
-
10:48 AM
Protesting Farmers In Haryana Lift Road Blockade After Demands Heeded
"We had talks with the district administration & they've ensured that paddy procurement will start immediately. As our demands have been met, we have decided to lift the blockade on the road," said Gurnam Singh Chaduni, President, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Haryana)
-
09:52 AM
Uttarakhand CM Orders Investigation In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case; Assures Strict Punishment For Killers
Following the alleged killing of Ankita Bhandari, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday gave strict instructions to District Magistrates to investigate all the resorts of the state. Along with this, the Chief Minister has also ordered to ensure that necessary action is taken against resorts that are operating illegally.
#WATCH | "Ankita's body recovered. We've constituted an SIT under DIG P Renuka Devi to ensure the strictest punishment for the accused, it'll investigate the matter. No accused will be spared, whoever they may be," says Uttarakhand CM PS Dhami on #AnkitaBhandari murder case pic.twitter.com/bOpRFrc5lW— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022
-
09:41 AM
India Logs 4,912 Fresh Covid Cases
India reports 4,912 fresh cases and 5,719 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
-
08:34 AM
Tennis Legend Roger Federer Exits Sport With Defeat At Laver Cup 2022
Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer bowed out of the sport on Friday, teaming up with longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal in a doubles defeat to the American duo of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in his final competitive tennis match at the ongoing Laver Cup 2022.
-
08:20 AM
Rain Strikes Parts Of Mumbai
Rain lashed parts of Mumbai in Maharashtra. Visuals from the city are doing rounds on internet.
-
08:10 AM
Rahul Gandhi Commences 17th Day Of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi begins the 17th day of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra from Perambra Junction in Thrissur district in Kerala.
-
07:50 AM
6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Andaman And Nicobar Islands
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred today at around 2.30 am at Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India. As per National Center for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was 75 km below the ground.
Ashita Singh
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, we will focus on the political turmoil around the Punjab govt confidence vote session in the assembly and other important world news that in one or in another way impacts us. The entries of the blog will give you a quick glance at the top and trending news of the world.
24 September 2022