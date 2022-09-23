Breaking News Today LIVE: Security Beefed Up In Kerala As PFI Calls State-Wide Strike Against Raids On Leaders

09:15 AM

Security Beefed Up In Kerala Amid PFI's State-Wide Strike

Kerala police have beefed up security in the state and issued directions to the district police chiefs to ensure law and order after the radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) called for a state-wide hartal on Friday.

The dawn-to-dusk hartal was called by the PFI to protest against the raids in the offices and residences of its leaders and their subsequent arrests on Thursday by the NIA and other agencies for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.