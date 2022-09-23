Breaking News Today LIVE: Security Beefed Up In Kerala As PFI Calls State-Wide Strike Against Raids On Leaders

-
10:19 AM
Bus vandalised in Kerala by PFI supporters
Kochi, Kerala | A KSRTC bus was vandalised allegedly by people supporting the one-day bandh called by PFI today, in Companypadi near Aluva.
-
09:15 AM
Security Beefed Up In Kerala Amid PFI's State-Wide Strike
Kerala police have beefed up security in the state and issued directions to the district police chiefs to ensure law and order after the radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) called for a state-wide hartal on Friday.
The dawn-to-dusk hartal was called by the PFI to protest against the raids in the offices and residences of its leaders and their subsequent arrests on Thursday by the NIA and other agencies for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.
-
09:13 AM
Petrol-filled bottle hurled at BJP office in Coimbatore
A bottle filled with inflammable substance were hurled at the BJP office in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Thursday night triggering tension in the area.
Following this, BJP workers protested in the area demanding action against the culprits. According to BJP, this is a kind of "terror attack".
-
09:12 AM
EAM Jaishankar recalls evacuation operations from Afghanistan during Taliban takeover
NY, US: Recounting India's evacuation effort from Afghanistan, EAM Jaishankar says, "It was past midnight... PM called me, his first question was - "Jaage ho?"... I apprised him that help is on its way. He told me to call him when it's done... that's a singular quality."
#WATCH | NY, US: Recounting India's evacuation effort from Afghanistan, EAM Jaishankar says, "It was past midnight... PM called me, his first question was - "Jaage ho?"... I apprised him that help is on its way. He told me to call him when it's done... that's a singular quality." pic.twitter.com/AxL7Ddp6d6— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022
-
09:11 AM
PFI calls one-day state-wide strike in Kerala
Kerala | Visuals from Kottayam after Popular Front of India (PFI) called for a one-day state-wide strike today over NIA raids and the arrest of some of its leaders.
-
09:09 AM
Amit Shah embarks on two-day visit to Bihar
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Bihar on Friday to prepare the party to become a formidable force ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to counter the Mahagathbandhan government in the state.
To give further impetus to the party, the Bihar unit of the BJP has come up with a new slogan urging people to support the party for the development of the state. The party has introduced the slogan "Aao chale Bhajpa ke sath, Kare Bihar ka Vikash" (let's support BJP for the development of Bihar).
-
08:06 AM
Reliance to invest in US-based firm
Reliance New Energy Limited has today signed definitive agreements to invest in Caelux Corporation, California, US; Caelux is engaged in the development of perovskite-based solar technology. RNEL will invest USD 12 million to acquire 20% stake in Caelux: Reliance Industries Ltd
-
08:06 AM
Jaishankar attends BRICS meeting
EAM Dr S Jaishankar participated in meeting of BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs & International Relations, chaired by South African FM Naledi Pandor on Sept 22; meeting incl delegations led by Russian FM Sergey Lavrov, Chinese FM Wang Yi & Brazil FM Carlos Alberto Franco França
The Ministers exchanged views on major global & regional issues on the UN agenda in the political, security, economic, financial & sustainable development spheres, as well as on intra-BRICS activities. They rejected double standards in countering terrorism and extremism: MEA
Ministers called for expeditious finalization & adoption of Comprehensive Convention on Int'l Terrorism. Committed to respect the territorial integrity of all, stressed peaceful dispute resolutions via dialogue&consultation, supported peaceful settlement of Ukraine situation: MEA
-
08:05 AM
Heavy rains in Delhi-NCR cause traffic snarls
With heavy rains lashing Delhi NCR area leading to waterlogging & long jams, along with heavy rainfall alert being sounded for today, schools in both Gurugram & Noida (upto class VIII) to remain shut. Gurugram also advised corporates to give work from home to their employees.
#WATCH | Haryana: Massive traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram expressway amid severe waterlogging due to incessant rainfall in Gurugram pic.twitter.com/UbaDSflLBv— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022
-
08:04 AM
Swiggy delivery boys protest against new company rules
Chennai | Swiggy delivery boys stage protest outside collectorate office against new Swiggy rules. We're protesting for our rights. Delivering food 16 hours a day is not possible but Swiggy is pushing us. Petrol costs have risen: Rogubathi, Swiggy Delivery Employee.
-
08:03 AM
Cow attacked by Pitbull in Kanpur
Kanpur, UP | A cow was attacked by a Pitbull dog. We spoke with owner, who said such incident never happened before. Dog is registered & vaccinated. Owner called to the Municipal Corporation with all papers for further action: Dr RK Niranjan, Chief Veterinary Officer
More In News
-
India
-
Weather Updates: More Rains Expected In Delhi; Noida Schools Shut, Gurugram Advises Offices To Allow WFHIndia
-
India
-
Breaking News Today LIVE: Security Beefed Up In Kerala As PFI Calls State-Wide Strike Against Raids On LeadersIndia
-
At UN, Jaishankar Slams China For Blocking JeM Terrorist’s Blacklisting: ‘Some Countries Facilitated Impunity’India
-
Thalapathy Vijay To Be Part Of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan? Director Atlee's Post With 'Pillars' Sparks BuzzEntertainment
-
Amazon Sale On Microwaves: The Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 Brings Microwave Ovens Starting Rs 4,290Today Deals
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News Today LIVE: Security Beefed Up In Kerala As PFI Calls State-Wide Strike Against Raids On Leaders
Talibuddin Khan
Fri, 23 Sep 2022 10:19 AM IST
Fri, 23 Sep 2022 10:19 AM IST
Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.
23 September 2022