-
07:52 AM
100 arrested by NIA, ED
In major action being taken across 10 states, NIA, ED along with state police have arrested over 100 cadres of PFI: Sources
-
07:52 AM
NIA raids underway
NIA conducting searches in multiple locations in largest ever probe process till date. These searches are being conducted in residential& official premises of persons involved in funding terrorism, organising training camps&radicalising people to join proscribed organisations.
-
07:52 AM
NIA, ED Raid PFI office bearers
Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala | NIA & ED conducting raids at the houses of PFI state, district level leaders including the house of OMA Salam, PFI chairman in Manjeri, Malappuram district & at PFI offices from midnight: Sources
-
07:51 AM
15th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra
Kerala | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders & workers resume 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on its 14th day from Parambayam Juma Masjid in Kochi
-
07:51 AM
Ballia, UP: Undistributed mid-day meal food found in primary school
Some amount of food grains were left after distribution as 105 students did not come to school. Carelessness happened on part of Principal, now suspended. Enquiry committee to further probe matter: BSA MR Singh
-
07:51 AM
3 killed, 6 injured after a bus overturns in Jashpur
A bus going from Pathalgaon to Ambikapur overturned trying to save a bike coming from the wrong side. Two riding on bike along with one bus passenger dead, 6 injured: Mayank Tiwari, SDOP Pathalgaon.
More In News
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
'Ashok Gehlot Or Shashi Tharoor Will Be Puppets Of Rahul Gandhi': BJP's Swipe On Congress President PollPolitics
-
World
-
'Role Of Anchor Critical', Says SC On Hate Speech On TV; Asks 'Why Govt Is Remaining A Mute Spectator'India
-
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Grab Up To 50% off on Top Brand Refrigerators Like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and MoreToday Deals
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News Today LIVE: Over 100 Cadres Of PFI Arrested By NIA, ED From 10 States
Talibuddin Khan
Thu, 22 Sep 2022 07:52 AM IST
Thu, 22 Sep 2022 07:52 AM IST
Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.
22 September 2022