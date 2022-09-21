Breaking News Today Live: 4 Dead After Speeding Truck Mows Down 6 People In Delhi

08:50 AM

LPU issues statement over suicide of 1st year student

Lovely Professional University releases a statement on the suicide of a student; states, "initial investigation & all contents of the suicide note points towards personal issues of the deceased. University is providing full support to the authorities for further probe."

Punjab | We received info at around 5:30pm on September 20 that a first-year student of B. Design at Lovely Professional University died by suicide. We reached the spot & recovered a suicide note which cited personal reasons; further investigation underway: Kapurthala Police