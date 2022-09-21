Breaking News Today Live: 4 Dead After Speeding Truck Mows Down 6 People In Delhi

-
09:52 AM
COVID-19 cases in India
India reports 4,510 fresh cases and 5,640 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases 46,216. Daily positivity rate 1.33%
-
08:51 AM
LPU students stage massive protests after 1st-year student commits suicide
Jalandhar, Punjab | Students gathered in large numbers last night inside the Lovely Professional University campus to protest over the suicide of a first-year student The initial probe has now unfurled the reasons, as mentioned in the suicide note, to be personal issues.
-
08:50 AM
20 coaches of goods train derailed on DDU-Gaya rail route
Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh | 20 coaches of a goods train derailed on the DDU-Gaya rail route, at around 6:30am near Kumau station (Rohtas district of Bihar) of DDU-Gaya rail route. Operations on Gaya-DDU rail section of Howrah - New Delhi rail route stalled: Indian Railway DRM DDU
-
08:50 AM
LPU issues statement over suicide of 1st year student
Lovely Professional University releases a statement on the suicide of a student; states, "initial investigation & all contents of the suicide note points towards personal issues of the deceased. University is providing full support to the authorities for further probe."
Punjab | We received info at around 5:30pm on September 20 that a first-year student of B. Design at Lovely Professional University died by suicide. We reached the spot & recovered a suicide note which cited personal reasons; further investigation underway: Kapurthala Police
-
08:49 AM
Speeding truck mows down 4 in Delhi
At 1:51am, an unknown speeding truck mowed down 4 people & injured 2 persons who were sleeping on the road divider, while crossing DTC Depot Redlight in Seemapuri. Two people died on the spot, one was declared brought dead & the fourth died during initial treatment: Police
The 4 deceased persons are- 52-year-old Kareem, 25-year-old Chotte Khans, 38-year-old Shah Alam & 45-year-old Rahul. Two injured are- 16-year-old Manish & 30-year-old Pradeep. Several teams formed to trace the vehicle involved. Case filed under appropriate sections: Delhi Police
-
07:48 AM
Protest against Lumpy skin disease in Rajasthan
Jodhpur, Rajasthan | People performed a 'havan' outside the district collectorate office, submitted a memorandum to register their protest against the lumpy skin disease affecting cattle in the state.
-
07:48 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Kerala | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders & workers resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on its 14th day from Kochi.
-
07:47 AM
Liquor mafia's property razed in UP's Sitapur
Property of liquor mafia on the Lucknow-Sitapur road worth Rs 1.24 cr was attached. he had illegally occupied the property. Further legal steps as per provisions under gangster act: CO RS Prasad
-
07:47 AM
Srinagar Police counters Asaduddin Owaisi, says Jamia Masjid "fully open"
Jamia fully open. Only on 3 occasions in total after it opened post-covid was it temporarily shut, this was owing to inputs of terrorist attack /law&order situation. This was after Jamia authorities failed to take responsibility of happenings inside: Srinagar Police
-
07:46 AM
France President praises PM Modi at UN
Indian PM Modi was right when he said that time is not for war, not for revenge against the west or for opposing the west against east. It is time for our sovereign equal states to cope together with challenges we face: French President Emmanuel Macron
New York, USA | Indian PM Modi was right when he said that time is not for war, not for revenge against the west or for opposing the west against east. It is time for our sovereign equal states to cope together with challenges we face: French President Emmanuel Macron at #UNGA pic.twitter.com/HJBZJELhEF— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022
-
07:46 AM
Chennai-based couple donates Rs 1 cr to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
A Chennai-based couple Subeena Banu & Abdul Ghani donated Rs 1 cr to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. The donation includes Rs 87 lakh worth of furniture & utensils for the newly constructed Padmavathi Rest House & a DD for Rs 15 lakh towards SV Anna Prasadam Trust
-
07:46 AM
Tea seller, Sub Inspector arrested for supplying drugs in Ludhiana jail
Ludhiana, Punjab | Were receiving inputs that drugs are being supplied into Ludhiana central jail to its inmates. We registered FIR & investigated. STF arrested a police ASI & a tea seller at court complex, 110 gm heroin recovered from tea seller: AIG STF, Snehdeep Sharma
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News Today Live: 4 Dead After Speeding Truck Mows Down 6 People In Delhi
Talibuddin Khan
Wed, 21 Sep 2022 09:53 AM IST
Wed, 21 Sep 2022 09:53 AM IST
