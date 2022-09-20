Breaking News Today: Jaishankar Participates In India-UAE-France Trilateral Ministerial Meet

-
10:49 AM
Yuri Alemao appointed as Leader of Congress Legislative Party in Goa Assembly.
Congress President appoints Yuri Alemao as Leader of Congress Legislative Party in Goa Assembly.
-
10:48 AM
Kashmir's first multiplex is all set to open today
Kashmir's first multiplex is all set to open today. J&K LG Manoj Sinha will Inaugurate the multiplex. With the opening of this, Kashmiris will get a chance to see movies on the big screen after more than three decades.
-
10:48 AM
PM Modi to address a conference of BJP Mayors today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a conference of BJP Mayors across the country via video conferencing, at 10.30 am.
-
09:31 AM
Covid-19 cases in India
India reports 4,043 fresh cases and 4,676 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases 47,379. Daily positivity rate 1.37%
-
09:30 AM
Tamil actress Paulina Jessica found dead
The 29-year-old Tamil actor Pauline Jessica, popularly known by her stage name Deepa, died by suicide. She was found dead in her apartment in Chennai.
-
09:30 AM
Food delivery boy arrested for molesting girl in Pune
Maharashtra | Pune City Police arrested a food delivery man for allegedly molesting a girl in Yewalewadi; later released on bail Girl alleges she ordered on Zomato, Raees Shaikh came for delivery&asked for water. When she gave him water, he pulled her close&molested her: Police
-
08:40 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Kerala | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders & workers resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on its 13th day in Cherthala, Alappuzha
-
08:40 AM
President Murmu approves appointment of 8 new IIT directors
President Droupadi Murmu approved the appointment of Directors for 8 IITs including Palakkad, Tirupati, Dharwad, Bhilai, Gandhinagar, Bhubaneswar, Goa & Jammu: Ministry of Education
-
08:39 AM
Jaishankar meets France, UAE counterparts in USA
New York, USA | "A productive first trilateral Ministerial meeting of India-UAE-France. Active exchange of ideas between strategic partners and UNSC members. Thank FM UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed for hosting FM Europe, Catherine Colonna, and me," tweets EAM Dr S Jaishankar
-
08:37 AM
Dussehra preparations underway at Ramlila maidan in Agra
UP | Members of the Muslim Community work for preparations of Dussehra at Ramlila Maidan in Agra Been working during the festival for the past several years. The communal fight is created by politicians, we do not indulge in it. Lord Ram is ours as well: Amer, an artisan
-
08:36 AM
Jaishankar meets Egypt counterpart
USA | "Good to meet FM Sameh Shoukry of Egypt on #UNGA sidelines. Our bilateral ties are growing strongly in areas of defence, trade & investments. Cooperation in new initiatives like green hydrogen&ammonia, education sectors will further bolster them," tweets EAM Dr S Jaishanker
Breaking News Today: Jaishankar Participates In India-UAE-France Trilateral Ministerial Meet
Talibuddin Khan
Tue, 20 Sep 2022 10:49 AM IST
Tue, 20 Sep 2022 10:49 AM IST
20 September 2022