Queen Elizabeth's Funeral LIVE: Joe Biden Among 500 World Leaders To Attend Her Majesty's Funeral

08:13 AM
Deeply Touched by Support', Says King Charles
Britain’s King Charles III said Sunday he had been “moved beyond measure” by the outpouring of public sympathy following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in a message of thanks on the eve of her grand state funeral. King Charles said that he and his wife Queen Consort Camilla had been “so deeply touched” by messages of condolence and support from Britain and around the world.
Britain held a minute’s silence on Sunday in a tribute to Queen Elizabeth before Monday’s farewell. “We were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen,” he said in a statement. “As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief.”
08:10 AM
Windsor Castle, Queen Elizabeth's home and now final resting place
Queen Elizabeth will be buried alongside her husband Prince Philip in a small chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle in a private ceremony after her state funeral on Monday. Her parents were also laid to rest in St. George's Chapel. Elizabeth's funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey, before the coffin is driven to Windsor Castle, just west of London.
Windsor Castle is the resting place of more than a dozen English and British kings and queens. Most are buried in St. George's Chapel, including Henry VIII, who died in 1547, and Charles I, who was beheaded in 1649.
08:10 AM
Order of committal service at Windsor for Queen Elizabeth
A committal service will be held on Monday for Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle, following her earlier state funeral in London. The committal service will take place at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, at 4 pm (1500 GMT). The service will be led by the Dean of Windsor, David Conner, who will give the bidding.
Some of the music for the committal service was composed by Sir William Henry Harris, who served as the organist of St George's Chapel between 1933 and 1961, throughout the queen's childhood, and is believed to have taught the young Princess Elizabeth to play the piano.
The service will be sung by the Choir of St George's Chapel. Psalm 21 will be sung as the queen's coffin is borne through the chapel, set to music by Sir Henry Walford Davies, another former organist at St George's. The choir will sing "the Russian Contakion of the Departed", which was also sung at the funeral of the queen's husband, Prince Philip, in 2021.
08:10 AM
Biden recalls heartly talk with Queen Elizabeth, says she reminded him of his mother
Expressing his condolences to the royal family, US President Joe Biden on Sunday (local time) paid his respects at Queen Elizabeth's coffin and said that the Queen had always reminded him of his mother.
While mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth, Biden remembered Queen's warm candour and said, "The way she touched when she leaned over. The way -- she had that look like, "Are you okay? Anything I can do for you? What do you need?" And then also, "Make sure you do what you're supposed to do," Biden said adding that she reminded him of his mother.
Today Jill and I signed the Official Condolence Book for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.— President Biden (@POTUS) September 18, 2022
We first met the Queen in 1982, and will always remember her kindness and hospitality. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world. pic.twitter.com/6aZzUAMDAU
08:10 AM
Thousands camp on London streets to get a final glimpse of the departed Queen
Senior citizens and children are among those camping along the funeral routes, over 48 hours in some cases, to bid a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Some of those have come from as far as the UK countryside and have even brought with them beddings and tents to battle a reasonably cold breeze that flows through London this time of the year. Visitors are also carrying food and beverages for their extended stay on the streets.
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral LIVE: Joe Biden Among 500 World Leaders To Attend Her Majesty's Funeral
Mon, 19 Sep 2022 08:13 AM IST
Britain, world leaders and royalty from across the globe will on Monday bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth, the last towering figure of her era, at a state funeral of inimitable pageantry. At 6.30 a.m. (0530 GMT), an official lying-in-state period ends after four days in which hundreds of thousands have queued to file past the casket of Britain's longest-reigning monarch at London's historic Westminster Hall. They, like many across the globe including U.S. President Joe Biden, had wanted to pay tribute to the 96-year-old who had spent seven decades on the British throne. Shortly before 11 a.m., the oak coffin, covered in the Royal Standard flag with the Imperial State Crown on top, will be placed on a gun carriage and pulled by naval personnel to Westminster Abbey for her funeral.