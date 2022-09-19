Queen Elizabeth's Funeral LIVE: Joe Biden Among 500 World Leaders To Attend Her Majesty's Funeral

08:13 AM

Deeply Touched by Support', Says King Charles

Britain’s King Charles III said Sunday he had been “moved beyond measure” by the outpouring of public sympathy following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in a message of thanks on the eve of her grand state funeral. King Charles said that he and his wife Queen Consort Camilla had been “so deeply touched” by messages of condolence and support from Britain and around the world.

Britain held a minute’s silence on Sunday in a tribute to Queen Elizabeth before Monday’s farewell. “We were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen,” he said in a statement. “As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief.”