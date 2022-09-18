Breaking News, LIVE Updates: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Supporters Manhandle Anti Corruption Bureau Official

-
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Supporters Manhandles Anti Corruption Bureau In Delhi
Supporters of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan manhandled an Anti Corruption Bureau official during raids at the residence of the AAP MLA in Jamia Nagar, on 16th September.
#WATCH | Delhi: Supporters of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan manhandled an Anti Corruption Bureau official during raids at the residence of the AAP MLA in Jamia Nagar, on 16th September.— ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022
(Video Source: ACB) pic.twitter.com/dcyKv5LXTQ
-
10:45 AM
Karnataka CM Bommai Felicitates Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan was felicitated by Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, in Bengaluru
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan was felicitated by Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/maky1V2cHT— ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022
-
10:14 AM
'It's An Unfortunate Incident': BJP leader Som Parkash On CU's 'Leaked Video' Case
It's an unfortunate incident. Police should take serious action against those involved in this incident so that such incidents do not occur again: Union minister & BJP leader Som Parkash on Punjab's Chandigarh University (CU) alleged 'leaked objectionable videos' row
-
09:24 AM
India Logs Over 5,000 Covid Cases
India reports 5,664 fresh cases and 4,555 recoveries, in the last 24 hours.
-
08:58 AM
Congress Beings 11th Day Of Bharat Jodo Yatra In Haripad, Alappuzha
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi enters its 11th day.
-
07:39 AM
Amit Shah Flags off PM Modi Cross-Country Slum Run
Union Home minister Amit Shah flags off PM Modi cross-country slum run at Dhyan Chand National stadium
Delhi | Union Home minister Amit Shah flags off PM Modi cross-country slum run at Dhyan Chand National stadium pic.twitter.com/LZKLTux8tb— ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022
Today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, will be focused on political events scheduled to take place in India, and around President Murmu's Britain visit to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. The entries will also be focused on all other latest updates on prime and important news.
