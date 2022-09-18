LIVE BLOG

Breaking News, LIVE Updates: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Supporters Manhandle Anti Corruption Bureau Official

Subhasish Dutta
Sun, 18 Sep 2022 12:44 PM IST
Breaking News, LIVE Updates: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Supporters Manhandle Anti Corruption Bureau Official

Today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, will be focused on political events scheduled to take place in India, and around President Murmu's Britain visit to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. The entries will also be focused on all other latest updates on prime and important news.

18 September 2022

  • 12:20 PM

    AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Supporters Manhandles Anti Corruption Bureau In Delhi

    Supporters of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan manhandled an Anti Corruption Bureau official during raids at the residence of the AAP MLA in Jamia Nagar, on 16th September.


  • 10:45 AM

    Karnataka CM Bommai Felicitates Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan was felicitated by Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, in Bengaluru

  • 10:14 AM

    'It's An Unfortunate Incident': BJP leader Som Parkash On CU's 'Leaked Video' Case

    It's an unfortunate incident. Police should take serious action against those involved in this incident so that such incidents do not occur again: Union minister & BJP leader Som Parkash on Punjab's Chandigarh University (CU) alleged 'leaked objectionable videos' row


  • 09:24 AM

    India Logs Over 5,000 Covid Cases

    India reports 5,664 fresh cases and 4,555 recoveries, in the last 24 hours.


  • 08:58 AM

    Congress Beings 11th Day Of Bharat Jodo Yatra In Haripad, Alappuzha

    Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi enters its 11th day.

  • 07:39 AM

    Amit Shah Flags off PM Modi Cross-Country Slum Run

    Union Home minister Amit Shah flags off PM Modi cross-country slum run at Dhyan Chand National stadium

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.