Breaking News Today: Queen Elizabeth's Coffin To Lie In State At Westminster Hall In London

10:42 AM
BJP leader summoned in coal smuggling case
Kolkata | West Bengal BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari has been summoned by CID WB in connection with a coal smuggling case on September 16.
10:41 AM
PM Modi to meet Putin in Samarkand
Russian President Putin is going to participate in the forthcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. PM Modi is also going. We've already announced that there will be a number of meetings in Samarkand, including with PM Modi: Russian Amb to India Denis Alipov to ANI
10:41 AM
KP Maurya on Lakhimpur Kheri incident
UP | Lakhimpur incident sad, unfortunate. Harshest action to be taken against all criminals. I'd expect oppn, whether Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi or Mayawati that instead of politicising, they console the family. But the rule of law has prevailed in UP: Dy CM KP Maurya
09:41 AM
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot controversy
Nude photoshoot controversy | Mumbai Police recorded the statement of actor Ranveer Singh in the nude photoshoot case on Aug 29. As per information accessed now, the actor in his statement has claimed that someone has tampered with and morphed one of the photos of the actor.
09:38 AM
Search operations underway to find missing mountaineers
Search and Rescue efforts of the Indian Army, & the State Administration for the missing mountaineers Tapi Mra & Niku Dao is going on under extremely challenging conditions in harsh terrain of Arunachal Pradesh: Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Law & Justice
09:38 AM
2 terrorists neutralised in J-K encounter
J&K | A joint cordon & search operation was launched by Army & JKP at Dangerpur, Naugam, and Srinagar. Op resulted in the neutralisation of 2 hard-core terrorists of the proscribed terrorist outfit AGuH. An AK Rifle, 2 pistols & other war-like stores were recovered: Defence PRO Srinagar.
2 neutralised terrorists were identified as Shahid Ah Ganai from Budgam & Arjumand(Aijaz) Rasool Nazar, from Karimabad, Pulwama. As per JKP, both terrorists were involved in a recent civilian killing in Wugragund, Pulwama where a non-local labourer was killed: Defence PRO Srinagar.
08:09 AM
Lakhimpur Kheri: 4 taken in custody after Dalit girls found hanging from tree
Uttar Pradesh: "Four accused in the matter have been taken into custody. Interrogation is underway," said Additional SP Arun Kumar Singh, Lakhimpur Kheri, after bodies of 2 girls were found hanging from a tree.
08:09 AM
Lowest COVID deaths since March 2020 were reported last week globally
Last week, number of weekly reported deaths from Covid-19 was lowest since March 2020. We've never been in a better position to end the pandemic. We are not there yet, but the end is in sight, Reuters reported WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as saying
08:09 AM
Nitish Kumar on Begusarai shooting incident
Such incidents were perpetrated deliberately. In one area there were people from backward section while another had people from Muslim community. There seems to be a conspiracy. I've directed officials to conduct probe from every angle: Bihar CM on Begusarai shooting incidents
08:09 AM
Dalit sisters found hanging from tree in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri
UP | Bodies of two sisters found hanging on a tree at some distance from their house in Lakhimpur. SP is present on the spot. A case will be registered on the basis of the complaint received from their family. Every aspect will be examined: UP ADG (L&O) Prashant Kumar
Six Arrested For Raping, Murdering Two Dalit Sisters In UP's Lakhimpur; Govt Assures Harshest PunishmentIndia
Electronics
Breaking News Today: Queen Elizabeth's Coffin To Lie In State At Westminster Hall In London
Talibuddin Khan
Thu, 15 Sep 2022 10:43 AM IST
15 September 2022