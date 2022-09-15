Breaking News Today: Queen Elizabeth's Coffin To Lie In State At Westminster Hall In London

09:38 AM

2 terrorists neutralised in J-K encounter

J&K | A joint cordon & search operation was launched by Army & JKP at Dangerpur, Naugam, and Srinagar. Op resulted in the neutralisation of 2 hard-core terrorists of the proscribed terrorist outfit AGuH. An AK Rifle, 2 pistols & other war-like stores were recovered: Defence PRO Srinagar.

2 neutralised terrorists were identified as Shahid Ah Ganai from Budgam & Arjumand(Aijaz) Rasool Nazar, from Karimabad, Pulwama. As per JKP, both terrorists were involved in a recent civilian killing in Wugragund, Pulwama where a non-local labourer was killed: Defence PRO Srinagar.