Breaking News Today: Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Brought To Buckingham Palace In London

11:35 AM
Pinky Irani Arrives for questioning
Jacqueline Fernandez Money Laundering case | Pinky Irani who introduced Jacqueline Fernandez to Sukesh Chandrashekhar, arrives at EOW office in Delhi
Jacqueline Fernandez arrives for questioning in Rs 200 cr scam
Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at EOW office in Delhi in connection with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Money Laundering case
8 Congress MLAs to join BJP today
Goa | 8 Congress MLAs incl Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira & Rudolf Fernandes to join BJP today; also met with CM Pramod Sawant
11 die, 25 injured in minibus accident in J-K's Poonch
Lt Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha announces relief of Rs 5 lakh each for family members of the deceased. Also directs authorities to provide the best treatment to those injured.
09:49 AM
Begusarai mass shooting
"Whenever a 'mahagathbandan' govt is made, law & order situation deteriorates... CM (Nitish Kumar) has now termed 'Jungle raj' to 'Janta raj'," said Union Minister Giriraj Singh upon reaching Bihar's Patna after Begusarai firing incident
Covid-19 cases in India
India reports 5,108 fresh cases and 5,675 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases 45,749. Daily positivity rate 1.44%
Another attack on Sadhus in Maharashtra
On reports of 4 monks (Sadhu) being attacked by villagers in Sangli on suspicion of being child-lifters, Sangli SP Dikshit Gedam said, "We've not received any complaint/formal report, but are looking into viral videos & verifying facts. Necessary action to be taken"
PM Modi condoles Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale's death
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends condolences on the demise of Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale, a descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He died on September 12th in Pune, Maharashtra.
Unconfirmed reports of blast at University in Boston
A police bomb squad sealed off part of the campus of Northeastern University in Boston late Tuesday to examine a pair of suspicious packages, and there were unconfirmed reports of an explosion and minor injuries to at least one person: US Media
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Kerala | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi begins the eighth day of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra from Navayikkulam, Thiruvananthapuram.
Maharashtra Rains
Maharashtra: Waterlogging persists in Mumbai's Sion area due to incessant rainfall
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Waterlogging persists in Mumbai's Sion area due to incessant rainfall pic.twitter.com/HDJS5XTfVK— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2022
Row in Rajasthan after shoes thrown at state sports minister
Shoes were allegedly thrown at sports minister Ashok Chandna at event in Pushkar on Sept 12, he said "Shoes were thrown in a pre-planned manner at a public program where a minister was sitting. People who did this raised his (Sachin Pilot) slogans & were his workers"
Ashwini Choubey on Begusarai shooting incidents
Bhagalpur, Bihar | People especially women are scared in the state. For greed of power CM Nitish Kumar has pushed the state into 'jungle raj'. People need answers.Such a big incident happened in Begusarai, CM should resign: Union min Ashwini Choubey on Begusarai shooting incidents.
Begusarai mass shooting
Bihar | DIG Begusarai Satya Veer Singh met the victims of a mass shooting incident at a hospital in Begusarai. One person was killed while nine were injured in an indiscriminate firing by bike-borne assailants at different locations in Begusarai, yesterday.
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin brought to Buckingham Palace in London
King Charles and members of the royal family received the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, after tens of thousands of people lined the streets in heavy rain to mark its arrival in the British capital.
On a dark night, the well-lit hearse travelled slowly from a nearby airport through London, with crowds standing all along the route, some in the road, others throwing flowers, and many ditching their cars or running from nearby streets to catch a glimpse of the cortege.
US mulls sanctions against China to stop its Taiwan invasion
The United States considering options for a sanctions package against China to deter it from invading Taiwan, Reuters reported citing sources familiar with the discussions.
14 September 2022