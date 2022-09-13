Breaking News Today: Blow To Nitish Kumar As 15 JD(U) Panchayat Members Join BJP In Daman And Diu

-
10:15 AM
COVID-19 cases in India
India reports 4,369 new COVID19 cases today, active cases at 46,347
-
10:15 AM
CBI raids 33 places in connection with SI recruitment scam
CBI conducting searches at 33 places incl in Jammu, Srinagar, dists of Haryana, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Bengaluru, Delhi in connection with SI recruitment scam of J&K. Raids at premises of Khalid Jahangir, former chairman & Ashok Kumar, control of examinations of J&K SSB
-
10:14 AM
West Bengal: BJP workers, police clash
West Bengal: BJP workers & police clash outside the Raniganj railway station as workers leave for Kolkata for Nabanna; police takes workers into preventive custody
#WATCH | West Bengal: BJP workers & police clash outside the Raniganj railway station as workers leave for Kolkata for Nabanna; police takes workers into preventive custody https://t.co/jmotBSVjlY pic.twitter.com/Ryw9Tf59ns— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022
-
09:24 AM
Assam Rains
Assam: Incessant rainfall causes waterlogging in some parts of Guwahati; visuals from Hatigaon area
#WATCH | Assam: Incessant rainfall causes waterlogging in some parts of Guwahati; visuals from Hatigaon area pic.twitter.com/BD6n9zXt9v— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022
-
09:23 AM
Bishop PC Singh arrested
After raids on Sept 8 we had been looking for him, he has been taken into custody from Nagpur airport. During our search for him, his family informed us he was in Germany: DPS Rajput, SP Economic Offenses Wing on the arrest of Bishop PC Singh
-
09:23 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Kerala | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi begins the seventh day of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kaniyapuram, Thiruvananthapuram
-
09:22 AM
8 dead after fire at hotel in Secunderabad
Telangana | Eight dead after a fire broke out at a hotel in Secunderabad. Fire broke out in electric scooter recharging unit on ground floor, smoke from which overpowered the people staying on 1st & 2nd floors: Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand
-
07:41 AM
6 dead in Telangana hotel fire
Six dead after a fire broke out at a hotel in Secunderabad. Fire broke out in electric scooter recharging unit on ground floor, smoke from which overpowered the people staying on 1st & 2nd floors. Remaining people jumped from the building and were rescued by locals. They were rushed to the hospital, fire tenders on the spot: Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand
-
07:41 AM
Ukraine retakes 6,000sq km area from Russian troops
Ukrainian forces had retaken more than 6,000 sq km of Russian-held territory in southern & eastern Ukraine since the beginning of the month, Reuters reported Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as saying
-
07:41 AM
AIMPLB rues verdict in Gyanvapi mosque
All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Monday said that the Varanasi court order given in the Gyanvapi Shrinagar Gauri dispute is very disappointing and painful. "The government should strongly protect the 1991 Worship Act otherwise the minority community will be disappointed with justice and will feel that all the doors of justice are closed for them," the board said after a Varanasi Court on Monday dismissed a plea of Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking worshipping rights in the Gyanvapi mosque compound.
-
07:41 AM
21 arrested so far from 5 states in cases linked to frauds through Chinese apps
Chandigarh | There have been incidents of fraud through Chinese apps. We received a complaint regarding the same. Cyberteam of Chandigarh police arrested 21 people, including a Chinese national, within 10 days from 5 states: RK Singh, IGP, Chandigarh
-
07:40 AM
Delhi Rains
Rain lashes parts of Delhi. Visuals from Palam area
#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of Delhi. Visuals from Palam area pic.twitter.com/2b6AaluweR— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2022
-
07:40 AM
Blow to Nitish Kumar as 15 JD(U) panchayat members join BJP
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delivered yet another blow to Janata Dal-United (JDU) as the Daman and Diu unit of Nitish Kumar's party merged with the saffron party on Monday. "15 out of 17 district panchayat members of JDU of Daman and Diu and the entire unit of state JDU joined the BJP today against Nitish Kumar's decision to leave the BJP which had given impetus to development in Bihar and to choose the 'Bahubali', corrupt and a dynastic party," BJP said in a tweet on Monday.
More In News
-
Clashes Between Police And BJP Workers In Raniganj, Bolpur During Nabanna Chalo March; Several DetainedIndia
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
Entertainment
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News Today: Blow To Nitish Kumar As 15 JD(U) Panchayat Members Join BJP In Daman And Diu
Talibuddin Khan
Tue, 13 Sep 2022 10:15 AM IST
Tue, 13 Sep 2022 10:15 AM IST
Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.
13 September 2022