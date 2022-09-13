Breaking News Today: Blow To Nitish Kumar As 15 JD(U) Panchayat Members Join BJP In Daman And Diu

07:41 AM

AIMPLB rues verdict in Gyanvapi mosque

All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Monday said that the Varanasi court order given in the Gyanvapi Shrinagar Gauri dispute is very disappointing and painful. "The government should strongly protect the 1991 Worship Act otherwise the minority community will be disappointed with justice and will feel that all the doors of justice are closed for them," the board said after a Varanasi Court on Monday dismissed a plea of Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking worshipping rights in the Gyanvapi mosque compound.