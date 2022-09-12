Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi Inaugurates International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit 2022

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed in Varanasi, ahead of the verdict by the district judge on the maintainability of the suit seeking to worship right at Shringar Gauri and other deities in the Gyanvapi mosque compound, filed by five women plaintiffs. Varanasi Commissioner of Police (CP) A Satish Ganesh said a foolproof security plan is in place for Monday. He said that police and paramilitary forces had been deployed in and around areas having mixed populations. Patrolling vehicles have also been positioned at strategic points.