Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi Inaugurates International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit 2022

11:40 AM
PM Modi inaugurates IDF WDS 2022
Greater Noida, UP | PM Narendra Modi inaugurates International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022
11:40 AM
Hindu side to seek for ASI survey, carbon dating of Shivling if judgment comes in our favour
As Varanasi district court is set to deliver its verdict today on the maintainability of civil suits challenging the title of the Gyanvapi mosque and the land surrounding it, the Hindu side said that they will seek for Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey and carbon dating of 'Shivling' if the judgment comes in their favour.
11:39 AM
SC declines Amir Magray's plea
Hyderpora (J&K) encounter | Supreme Court declines the plea of Amir Magray's (killed in the encounter) father seeking the exhumation of his son's body to perform his last rites
10:55 AM
PM Modi inspects an exhibition at India Expo Centre in Greater Noida
PM Modi inspects an exhibition at India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, UP. He'll inaugurate International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022 here shortly. Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Parshottam Rupala, CM Yogi Adityanath & others present
10:54 AM
No raids at AAP office, says Ahmedabad policeGujarat | The news that the Aam Aadmi Party office has been raided by the police has come to light through social media. No such raids have been carried out by the city police: Ahmedabad Police
10:54 AM
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna to visit India this week
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna will be in India on 14-15 September. This is her first official visit to India and her first bilateral visit to Asia.
10:12 AM
Tejashwi Yadav on 20 lakh jobs
Those who don't believe this need to wait and watch. It will certainly happen. I won't comment on whatever someone says. We are in the Government and this is our commitment. This will definitely happen: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna on 20 lakh jobs promise
10:12 AM
NIA Raids
NIA raids gangster Kala Rana's residence in Haryana's Yamunanagar & gangster Vinay Deora's residence in Punjab's Faridkot Raids on in Delhi-NCR, Haryana&Punjab in connection with suspected terror gangs linked to killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.
10:11 AM
Covid-19 cases in India
India reports 5,221 fresh cases and 5,975 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases 47,176. Daily positivity rate 2.82%
09:17 AM
Gyanvapi mosque case
Gyanvapi mosque case | Today the court will deliver its judgment on the maintainability of the suit. 1991 Worship Act applies in our favour. If judgment comes in our favour, then we'll seek for ASI survey, carbon dating of Shivling: Adv VS Jain, representing the Hindu side
09:04 AM
Self-styled godman arrested on rape charges in Mumbai
Mumbai's Versova Police arrested a 58-year-old self-styled godman on charges of rape.The accused had allegedly raped the victim several times since 2019 when she was a minor.Police registered a case against the accused based on the statement of the victim.Further probe on: Police
09:03 AM
NIA raids multiple locations in Delhi in connection with Sidhu Moosewala's murder
National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at various places in Delhi, NCR, Haryana and Punjab in connection with suspected terror gangs linked to the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala: Sources
09:03 AM
7 killed in accident in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh | Seven people died and three got injured after the bus in which they were traveling rammed into a parked trailer vehicle near Madai Ghat in Korba district. The incident took place around 4 am. Injured admitted to hospital: SP Korba Santosh Singh
08:00 AM
UP Court to deliver verdict in Gyanvapi mosque case today
UP | Varanasi District and Sessions Court will deliver its verdict today on the maintainability of civil suits challenging the title of the Gyanvapi mosque and the land surrounding it. Outside visuals from Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi
07:59 AM
US Open 2022
US Open 2022 | Carlos Alcaraz, 19, beats Casper Ruud to claim first Grand Slam title in US Open tennis championship. At the age of 19 he will become the youngest man to be ranked No. 1, reports AP
07:59 AM
Rajasthan CM calls meeting to discuss illegal mining in state
Barmer, Rajasthan | CM Ashok Gehlot called a meeting on illegal mining. I kept all the issues of the people, from Barmer, as to how they are being looted. Not enough efforts are being made to stop this loot: State environment minister Hemaram Choudhary
07:59 AM
3 killed in Udaipur due to lightning
Rajasthan | Three people were killed and four were injured due to lightning in the Udaipur district yesterday, said Udaipur's Tidi SHO Gopal Krishna
Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi Inaugurates International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit 2022
Talibuddin Khan
Mon, 12 Sep 2022 11:42 AM IST
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed in Varanasi, ahead of the verdict by the district judge on the maintainability of the suit seeking to worship right at Shringar Gauri and other deities in the Gyanvapi mosque compound, filed by five women plaintiffs. Varanasi Commissioner of Police (CP) A Satish Ganesh said a foolproof security plan is in place for Monday. He said that police and paramilitary forces had been deployed in and around areas having mixed populations. Patrolling vehicles have also been positioned at strategic points.
12 September 2022