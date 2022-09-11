Breaking News, September 11 LIVE: PM Modi Expresses Grief On Telugu Actor Turned MP Krishnam Raju's Demise

-
11:28 AM
PM Modi Expresses Grief On Telugu Actor Turned MP Krishnam Raju's Demise
PM Modi was "saddened" by the passing away of veteran Telugu actor and former MP Krishnam Raju in Hyderabad
"The coming generations will remember his cinematic brilliance & creativity. He was also at the forefront of community service & made a mark as a political leader," PM says.
11:03 AM
Gulam Ali On Being Nominated To Rajya Sabya
In BJP we don't work for the position. I worked selflessly for the party & party saw my loyalty, work. I want to thank PM Modi. It's not my win but a win for entire J&K, says Gulam Ali after being nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Murmu.
09:28 AM
India Logs 5,076 Covid-19 CasesIndia reports 5,076 new COVID19 cases today, active cases at 47,945
08:54 AM
Queen's Mortal Remains To Be Taken To Scottish Palace On Sunday
Queen Elizabeth's mortal remains coffin will be taken by road to the 500-year-old Holyroodhouse palace. Since her death on Thursday, her body has remained at her Balmoral estate in northeast Scotland while her eldest son travelled to London to be formally proclaimed King Charles III.
08:44 AM
One-Day State Mourning Being Observed In Country, Following Elizabeth's Demise
National flags at Red Fort and Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi fly at half-mast as one-day state mourning is being observed in the country following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.
08:28 AM
India's Economy In 2047 Can Be A Powerhouse Of Growth: Piyush Goyal
Assessing the impact of the foundational changes and structural transformation that has happened in the last few years, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) estimated that India in 2047 will be a USD 35-45 Trillion economy, taking the country into the league of developed nations, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.
07:58 AM
MP Rahul Gandhi On 5th Day Of Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress' BharatJodoYatra led by party MP Rahul Gandhi enters its Kerala leg on the 5th day, following are the visuals from Parassala, Thiruvananthapuram.
Congress' #BharatJodoYatra led by party MP Rahul Gandhi enters its Kerala leg; visuals from Parassala, Thiruvananthapuram. pic.twitter.com/r1sCyaYByP— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2022
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News, September 11 LIVE: PM Modi Expresses Grief On Telugu Actor Turned MP Krishnam Raju's Demise
Ashita Singh
Sun, 11 Sep 2022 11:33 AM IST
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, we will focus on the political turmoil around Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started 4 days ago. The entries will also focus on Britain's King Charles III's reign as new monarch and all the deets on Elizabeth's funeral. It will also give updates on prime and important news.
11 September 2022