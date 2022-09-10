-
11:34 AM
Centre-State Science Conclave Is An Example Of Our Mantra Of Sabka Prayas: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the Centre- State Science Conclave through video conferencing.The two-day Conclave is being organised at Science City, Ahmedabad. It will include sessions on different thematic areas including STI Vision 2047.
-
09:48 AM
Devotees Turn Up In Huge Numbers In Maha To Bid Farewell To Lord Ganesha
Devotees turn up in huge numbers for the immersion of Ganpati, LalbaugchaRaja, in Mumbai
#WATCH | Devotees turn up in huge numbers for the immersion of #LalbaugchaRaja, in Mumbai#GaneshVisarjan pic.twitter.com/j7uw25BYsk— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2022
-
08:18 AM
Rahul Gandhi Begins 4th Day Of Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi begins the fourth day of the party's BharatJodoYatra from Mulagumoodu in Kanyakumari
-
07:35 AM
3 Children Drown To Death During Ganpati Visarjan
In a tragic incident during the immersion of Ganesh idols, two children drowned to death while one succumbed in the hospital in Unnao. The third child was declared dead at the hospital while undergoing treatment.
Breaking News Today, September 10: PM Modi Inaugurates Centre- State Science Conclave
Ashita Singh
Sat, 10 Sep 2022 11:37 AM IST
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, we will focus on Rahul Gandhi, who is set on a mission under Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra and all the updates related to Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch who died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years. The blog will also focus on British crown succession and other prime information.
10 September 2022