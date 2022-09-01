Breaking News, September 1 LIVE: Delhi Police Files Fresh Cases Against Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar

-
10:41 AM
LCA Mark 2 Fighter Aircraft Development Project Cleared By Govt
LCA Mark 2 fighter aircraft development project was cleared by the government. This would pave way for designers to develop an advanced 17.5-tonne single-engine aircraft. Development of new aircraft to be completed by 2027, says Aeronautical Development Agency chief Girish Deodhare.
-
10:03 AM
PM Modi Extends Greetings On Nuakhai Juhar
Nuakhai Juhar! Best wishes to everyone on this special day. This is an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers for their exemplary work in feeding our nation. May our society scale new heights of progress and may everyone be happy as well as healthy, tweeted PM Modi today.
-
09:55 AM
Just In: LPG Price Slashed By Rs 91.50
The price of a commercial LPG cylinder is reduced by Rs 91.50 with effect from today. Now, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,885, instead of Rs 1,976 in Delhi, reports ANI.
-
09:43 AM
PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Mikhail Gorbachev's Demise
I extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of H.E. Mr. Mikhail Gorbachev, one of the leading statesmen of the 20th century who left an indelible mark on the course of history. We recall and value his contribution to strengthening of relations with India, tweeted PM Modi today.
-
09:39 AM
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Puli Thevar
I pay homage to the brave Puli Thevar on his birth anniversary. His valour and determination give inspiration to countless people. He was at the forefront of resisting imperialism. He always fought for the people, tweets PM Modi.
-
09:32 AM
16 Senior IAS Officers Transferred In UP
The Uttar Pradesh today transferred 16 senior IAS officers.
Uttar Pradesh | 16 senior IAS officers transferred; Navneet Sehgal Additional Chief Secretary, Information, MSME, Export Promotion, Khadi & Village Industry to now be the Additional Chief Secretary, Sports. pic.twitter.com/EDtctC2LeJ— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 1, 2022
-
09:30 AM
India Reports 7,946 New COVID-19 Cases
India today reported 7,946 new coronavirus cases with a daily positivity rate of 2.98 per cent and 9,828 recoveries. The country's active caseload stands at 62,748, as per the Union Health Ministry.
-
09:28 AM
Delhi Police Files 2 FIRs Under UAPA Against Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar
The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs under UAPA against infamous gangsters of Delhi and Punjab, including Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar, reports ANI.
-
09:07 AM
Educational Institutions Closed In Tamil Nadu
In the wake of heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, schools and educational institutes have been closed in the districts of Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur for today, reports ANI.
-
08:34 AM
Hindus, Muslims Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi In K'taka's Mandya
People from Muslim and Hindu communities were seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together in Karnataka's Mandya district yesterday.
Karnataka | People from Muslim and Hindu communities came together to celebrate #GaneshChaturthi in the Mandya district as the ten-day festival began yesterday (31.08) pic.twitter.com/kYX9bjouIo— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2022
-
08:20 AM
People Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi At Eidgah In K'taka's Hubbali
Ganesh Chaturthi are underway at the Eidgah ground in Karnataka's Hubbali-Dharwad.
Karnataka | Morning visuals from Eidgah ground at Hubbali-Dharwad— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2022
Karnataka High Court upheld authorities' decision on August 30 to allow Ganesh Chaturthi at Eidgah ground pic.twitter.com/qxKoa5YoeD
-
08:18 AM
2 Terrorists Killed In J-K's Sopore
Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter by security forces at Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. "Killed JeM terrorists were categorised and identified as Mohd. Rafi of Sopore and Kaiser Ashraf of Pulwama. Terrorist Rafi was earlier booked under Public Safety Act twice. Both were involved in several terror cases. As per input, they were planning to attack civilians in Sopore area," the police said.
-
08:16 AM
Union Ministers Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal To Visit US This Month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will visit the US this month for various multilateral and bilateral meetings. Jaishankar would primarily travel to New York to attend and address the annual General Assembly session of the United Nations. On its sidelines, he will be holding a series of bilateral meetings, the details of which are still being worked out, reports PTI.
Top News
-
China Violated Human Rights By 'Arbitrary, Discriminatory Detention' Of Uyghurs In Xinjiang: UN ReportWorld
-
India
-
Bihar Minister Kartik Kumar, Accused In Kidnapping Case, Resigns Hours After Being Handed New PortfolioIndia
-
World
-
'We Were Restricted By COVID': Katrina Kaif Reveals The Reason Behind Her Intimate Wedding With Vicky KaushalEntertainment
-
Education
-
Australia Announce 15-Member Squad For T20I WC 2022 And India Series; Singapore-Born Tim David IncludedCricket
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News, September 1 LIVE: Delhi Police Files Fresh Cases Against Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar
Aalok Sensharma
Thu, 01 Sep 2022 10:41 AM IST
Thu, 01 Sep 2022 10:41 AM IST
Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.
01 September 2022