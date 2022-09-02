LIVE: PM Modi Commissions INS Vikrant, Says 'Not Just A Warship But Evidence Of India's Hardwork

-
10:56 AM
PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant into Indian Navy
PM Narendra Modi commissions indigenous Aircraft Carrier IAC Vikrant, the largest & most complex warship ever built in India's maritime history, into the Indian Navy at a ceremony in Kochi, Kerala.
-
10:55 AM
PM Modi at INS Vikrant's commissioning ceremony
Today, India joins the countries that build such large aircraft carriers with indigenous technology. Today, #INSVikrant has filled India with new trust...On this historic occasion, I express gratitude to Indian Navy, all engineers, scientists & workers of Cochin Shipyard: PM Modi
-
10:22 AM
PM Modi at INS Vikrant's commissioning
Vikrant is large and grand, Vikrant is distinct, Vikrant is special. Vikrant is not just a warship, it is the evidence of the hardwork, talent, impact and commitment of India of the 21st century: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kochi, Kerala
-
10:18 AM
'Sunrise of a new future', says PM Modi at INS Vikrant's commissioning
From the seashores of Kerala, every Indian is becoming a witness today to the sunrise of a new future. This ceremony on #INSVikrant is a call for the strengthening morale of India on a global horizon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Kochi, Kerala
-
10:17 AM
Lufthansa pilots' strike
Delhi | Crowd of approx 150 people gathered on main road in front of departure gate no.1, Terminal 3, IGI Airport, around 12 am, demanding refund of money or alternate flights for their relatives as 2 Lufthansa flights bound to Frankfurt & Munich were cancelled: DCP, IGI Airport
Due to the gathering of the crowd traffic movement was slowed down. The staff of IGI airport along with CISF handled the situation & the crowd was dispersed. Efforts are underway to make alternate arrangements for the passengers by the airlines: DCP, IGI Airport
-
10:16 AM
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on INS Vikrant's commissioning
Indian Navy is always ready as the first responder to national and international level of crises. With the commissioning of #INSVikrant, the capability of the Indian Navy will be further strengthened: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Kochi, Kerala
-
10:16 AM
PM Modi unevils new Naval Ensign in Kochi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the new Naval Ensign in Kochi, Kerala. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, CM Pinarayi Vijayan and other dignitaries are present.
-
09:39 AM
COVID-19 Cases in India
India reports 6,168 fresh cases and 9,685 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases 59,210. Daily positivity rate 1.94%
-
09:39 AM
PM Modi to commission INS Vikrant shortly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives the Guard of Honour as he arrives for the Commissioning ceremony of the first indigenous aircraft carrier, at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, Kerala.
-
09:38 AM
Karnataka Seer shifted to district hospital after he complained of chest pain
Karnataka: Chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru shifted to district hospital after he complained of chest pain. He was kept in Chitradurga district jail
-
09:37 AM
INS Vikrant to be commissioned shortly
Indigenous Aircraft Carrier IAC Vikrant, largest & most complex warship ever built in India's maritime history, named after her illustrious predecessor, India’s first Aircraft Carrier which played a vital role in 1971 war, is all set to be commissioned.
-
08:45 AM
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022
Maharashtra | Lord Ganesh idol adorned with 66 kg of Gold & 295 kg of Silver in Mumbai's GSB Seva Mandal The idol of Lord Ganesh is decorated with 66 kg of Gold & 295 kg of Silver which have been donated by the devotees: Amit Pai, Trustee, GSB Seva Mandal
-
08:45 AM
6 arrested for running interstate drug racket in Hyderabad
Hyderabad, Telangana | 6 drug peddlers apprehended after an interstate drug racket involving Rs 45 lakh crypto transactions was busted. Accused were selling drugs on dark web & using cryptocurrency & hidden apps to facilitate door-delivery of drugs: CV Anand, CP, Hyderabad
-
07:43 AM
PM Modi to commission INS Vikrant today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi today. The Prime Minister will commission the aircraft carrier at 9:30 am. He will also unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage.
-
07:43 AM
Lfthansa airlines' pilots announce one-day strike
Germany's Lufthansa airlines to cancel 800 flights today, likely affecting 130,000 passengers, after the pilots' union announced a one-day strike, reported Reuters
-
07:42 AM
Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi on MNS leader slapping woman
It's totally unacceptable and shameful behavior. It's not Maharashtra's culture. He (MNS leader) should publicly apologize to all the women of Maharashtra. I demand MNS chief Raj Thackeray to suspend him from all party posts: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.
-
07:41 AM
Opposition leaders in Punjab seek CBI probe in state's excise policy
We've met the Governor and submitted memorandum seeking a CBI probe into the state’s excise policy on the pattern of Delhi and a National Investigation Agency probe into illegal sand mining along the international border: Punjab's Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa
-
07:41 AM
Chhattisgarh CM on Jharkhand political crisis
Tell Raman Singh (former Chhattisgarh CM) that the MLAs of our party/alliance (from Jharkhand) have come here. They (BJP) kidnap and take away leaders of other parties... BJP is unable to tolerate opposition & wants to topple an elected govt: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
LIVE: PM Modi Commissions INS Vikrant, Says 'Not Just A Warship But Evidence Of India's Hardwork
Talibuddin Khan
Fri, 02 Sep 2022 11:08 AM IST
Fri, 02 Sep 2022 11:08 AM IST
02 September 2022