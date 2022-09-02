LIVE: PM Modi Commissions INS Vikrant, Says 'Not Just A Warship But Evidence Of India's Hardwork

10:17 AM

Lufthansa pilots' strike

Delhi | Crowd of approx 150 people gathered on main road in front of departure gate no.1, Terminal 3, IGI Airport, around 12 am, demanding refund of money or alternate flights for their relatives as 2 Lufthansa flights bound to Frankfurt & Munich were cancelled: DCP, IGI Airport

Due to the gathering of the crowd traffic movement was slowed down. The staff of IGI airport along with CISF handled the situation & the crowd was dispersed. Efforts are underway to make alternate arrangements for the passengers by the airlines: DCP, IGI Airport