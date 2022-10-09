Breaking LIVE: Rajasthan Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma Passes Away

-
11:17 AM
Amit Shah arrives at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Kamakhya temple to offer prayers to 'Maa Kamakhya' in Guwahati
-
10:55 AM
'Age Showing Affect On Him': Prashant Kishor On Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Age showing its effect on Nitishji, he wants to say something but he speaks something else.If I was working on BJP agenda why would I speak of strengthening the Congress? He is getting delusional & politically isolated. He's surrounded by those whom he can't trust:Prashant Kishor
-
10:47 AM
MK Stalin elected the President of DMK for second time
Chennai, Tamil Nadu | MK Stalin elected the President of DMK for the second time at the party's general council meeting
-
10:22 AM
'BJP Respect Dog More Than A Muslim': Aasaduddin Owaisi
"Wherever there is a BJP govt in the country it feels like Muslims are living in an open jail....There is more respect for the road dog than Muslims," AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi at an event yesterday
-
10:18 AM
India Logs Over 2000 Fresh Covid-19 Cases
India reports 2,756 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases at 28,593. Daily positivity rate at 1.15%
-
10:10 AM
BJP To Contest In All 40 Seats For Mizoram 2023 Polls
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest in all 40 Assembly seats in the 2023 elections: Mizoram BJP president Vanlalhmuaka in Aizwal
-
10:07 AM
Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma passes away
Senior Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma passes away in Rajasthan.
-
08:50 AM
PM Modi Likely To Hold Around 40 Ralies Across 144 Lok Sabha Seats
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to conduct 40 rallies across 144 Lok Sabha seats it lost in the 2019 General elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold one rally in every cluster.
-
08:05 AM
PM Modi to declare Modhera as India's first solar-powered village
At around 5:30pm today, PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate& lay the foundation stone of multiple projects at Modhera in Mehsana, Gujarat. This will be followed by offering prayers at Modheshwari Mata Temple at around 6:45pm, followed by a visit to Surya Mandir at 7:30pm
-
07:50 AM
Delhi Wakes Up To Heavy Rains, Waterlogging In Several Areas
Delhi-ncr wakes up to waterlogging in several parts of the national capital after heavy rainfall; visuals from East Vinod Nagar.
Delhi wakes up to waterlogging in several parts of the national capital after heavy rainfall; visuals from East Vinod Nagar pic.twitter.com/todRTaJjls— ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022
-
07:45 AM
Congress Resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' In Tiptur
Karnataka | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Tiptur in Tumkur district.
LIVE BLOG
Breaking LIVE: Rajasthan Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma Passes Away
Ashita Singh
Sun, 09 Oct 2022 11:17 AM IST
Sun, 09 Oct 2022 11:17 AM IST
Today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, will be focused on political events scheduled to take place in India, and the world. The entries will also be focused on all other latest information from sports, entertainment and tech. At the same time, the entries in the blog will also focus on several. other essential pieces of information making buzz.
09 October 2022