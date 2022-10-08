India Air Force Day LIVE: 90th IAF Day Celebrations Underway In Chandigarh

-
09:35 AM
IAF Day LIVE: Celebrations Begin In Chandigarh
90th-anniversary celebrations of the Indian (IAF) underway in Chandigarh | Watch
#WATCH | 90th-anniversary celebrations of the #IndianAirForce (IAF) underway in Chandigarh. #IndianAirForceDay— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022
(Video Source: IAF) pic.twitter.com/5JD2RIqjqe
-
08:37 AM
Rajnath Singh To Fly To Chandigarf For IAF Day
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend the Indian Air Force Day celebrations in Chandigarh today, October 8. India is celebration its 90th foundation day of Bharatiya Vayu Sena on a grand level
-
08:22 AM
'India Can Buy Oil From Wherever It Has To': Union Minister Puri
"...India will buy oil from wherever it has to for the simple reason that this kind of discussion can't be taken to consuming population of India...Have I been told by anyone to stop buying Russian oil?The answer is a categorical 'no'..," says Petroleum & Natural Gas Min
-
07:59 AM
Death Toll In Nashik Bus Fire Rises To 11
Death toll in the Nashik bus fire rises to 11 (10 adults and 1 child). Police are still trying to ascertain the exact number of deaths with doctor's confirmation.
-
07:53 AM
Maharashtra: Mumbai Witness Heavy Rainfall
Parts of Mumbai witness waterlogging following incessant heavy rainfall.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Parts of Mumbai witness waterlogging following incessant heavy rainfall; visuals from Sion area this morning. pic.twitter.com/9VqRZYayZ9— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022
-
07:47 AM
Delhi Witness Rainfall In Several Areas
Heavy rain witnessed in several parts of the national capital, here are visuals from ITO
#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy rain witnessed in several parts of the national capital; visuals from ITO pic.twitter.com/hPEgC9Vqti— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022
-
07:44 AM
Nashik Bus Fire: 8 Killed, Several Injured; Rescue Ops Underway
At least 8 people dead after a bus caught fire in Nashik last night. Bodies & injured people have been taken to hospital, we're still trying to ascertain the exact number of deaths with doctor's confirmation, informed Nashik Police
India Air Force Day LIVE: 90th IAF Day Celebrations Underway In Chandigarh
Ashita Singh
Sat, 08 Oct 2022 09:38 AM IST
Today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, will be focused on political events scheduled to take place in India, and the world and India's 90th Air Force Day The entries will also be focused on all other latest information from sports, entertainment and tech. At the same time, the entries in the blog will also focus on several. other essential pieces of information making buzz.
08 October 2022