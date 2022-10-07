Breaking LIVE: Amit Shah, JP Nadda To Inaugurate Dairy Cooperative Conclave In Sikkim Today

-
10:26 AM
Girl Set Ablaze In Jharkhand's Dumka; Accused Arrested
Jharkhand | A girl was set ablaze in Dumka; accused arrested She has been referred to Ranchi. The boy was known to the girl. The accused is already married and wanted to marry the victim. The parents (of girl) were not ready for the marriage. Probe on: Shivender, DSP, Jarmundi
— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022
She has been referred to Ranchi. The boy was known to the girl. The accused is already married and wanted to marry the victim. The parents (of girl) were not ready for the marriage. Probe on: Shivender, DSP, Jarmundi pic.twitter.com/AZKitYr7EA
-
09:50 AM
Rupee Plunges To All Time Low Of 82.33 Against USD
Rupee opens at a record low against US dollar of 82.20/$ for the 1st time.
-
09:48 AM
Covid-19: India Logs Over 1900 Fresh Cases
India reports 1,997 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases at 30,362
-
09:16 AM
ED Raids 35 Locations In Delhi and Punjab Over Liquor Policy Case
Enforcement Directorate (ED) is carrying out searches at nearly three dozen locations in Delhi and Punjab in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.
-
09:09 AM
Rahul Gandhi Resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' From Mandya District of Karnataka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from K Mallenahalli in Mandya district on October 7.
-
09:01 AM
Amit Shah To Inaugurate Dairy Cooperative Conclave In Sikkim
Union Home Affairs & Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Eastern and North-Eastern Zones Dairy Cooperative Conclave at Gangtok in Sikkim today BJP Chief JP Nadda & Union Home Min Amit Shah will arrive in Assam's Guwahati later in the evening today.
-
08:32 AM
9 Booked for allegedly trespassing into Karnataka madrasa
Karnataka | Bidar police booked nine people for allegedly trespassing into Mahmud Gawan madrasa, a heritage site & performing puja during Dasara festivities yesterday; Members of Muslim community staged a protest The situation is under control: Additional SP Mahesh Meghannavar
— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022
The situation is under control: Additional SP Mahesh Meghannavar pic.twitter.com/8Gw68IpRrg
-
07:52 AM
CM Yogi Orders Statewide Campaign For Pothole-Free Roads By Nov 15
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath ordered a statewide campaign for pothole-free roads by November 15th, in a high-level meeting on October 6th, informed CMO.
-
07:49 AM
Uttarkashi Avalanche: Death Toll Rises To 19; Rescue Ops Underway
Uttarkashi avalanche - A total of 19 bodies have been recovered from the crevice. Efforts will be made to bring the bodies to Matli helipad by Advanced Light Helicopter today. Total 30 rescue teams deployed, said Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar
Breaking LIVE: Amit Shah, JP Nadda To Inaugurate Dairy Cooperative Conclave In Sikkim Today
Ashita Singh
Fri, 07 Oct 2022 10:26 AM IST
Fri, 07 Oct 2022 10:26 AM IST
07 October 2022