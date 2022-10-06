-
09:29 AM
Sonia Gandhi joins Bharat Jodo Yatra
Karnataka: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi joins Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders and workers during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Mandya district
#WATCH | Karnataka: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi joins Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders and workers during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Mandya district pic.twitter.com/iSXNW8zciV— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2022
09:28 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Mandya, Karnataka | After Vijayadashami, there will be Vijaya in Karnataka. We are proud that Sonia Gandhi has come to walk on the streets of Karnataka. We are coming to power in the state, and BJP is on the way to closing its shop: DK Shivakumar, State Congress president
08:24 AM
Sonia Gandhi to join Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra
Karnataka | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Mandya district. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will also join the yatra today.
08:24 AM
9 dead, 38 injured in accident in Kerala's Palakkad
Kerala | 9 people died while 38 were injured after a tourist bus crashed into Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in Vadakkenchery in Palakkad district: State minister MB Rajesh
08:24 AM
2 died in Agra during idol immersion
Agra, Uttar Pradesh | During Durga idol immersion, a 15-year-old boy in Sikandra PS area & two youths aged 19 yrs & 22 yrs in New Agra PS area drowned in the Yamuna river. Rescue operation carried out till late evening; no one found. Search op to continue: CO Mayank Tiwari
08:23 AM
7 dead in Bengal's Jalpaiguri during idol immersion
WB: Flash flood hits Mal River in Jalpaiguri during Durga Visarjan; 7 people dead, several feared missing. Many people were trapped in river & many washed away. Bodies of 7 people were recovered. NDRF& civil defence deployed; rescue underway: Jalpaiguri SP Debarshi Dutta
Breaking News Today LIVE: Sonia Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi For Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra
Talibuddin Khan
Thu, 06 Oct 2022 09:32 AM IST
06 October 2022