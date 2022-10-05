Breaking News Today LIVE: Mumbai Braces For Dussehra Rallies Of Both Shiv Sena Factions

IN TODAY's live blog, we will focus on all national and political events. Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao or KCR is likely to announce the name of his national political outfit to take on the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Meanwhile, the death toll in the Uttarakhand bus accident has climbed up to 25 while 21 people have been rescued in night-long rescue operations. For the first time since the Shiv Sena's inception 56 years ago, two Dussehra rallies will be held in Mumbai on Wednesday by the party's rival factions in what is being billed as a show of strength by both camps after a change in government in June.