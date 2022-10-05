Breaking News Today LIVE: Mumbai Braces For Dussehra Rallies Of Both Shiv Sena Factions

-
08:39 AM
No fine in Delhi for not wearing face masks
Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to stop levying the Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public places from October 1. Services of health care workers hired on contract in Covid hospitals extended till the end of the year.
-
08:39 AM
Won't negotiate with Russia, Zelenskyy tells PM Modi
"Ukraine will not conduct any negotiations with the current President of the Russian Federation," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a call with PM Modi. He also thanked the PM for India's support of Ukraine's sovereignty & territorial integrity. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also emphasized the importance of PM Narendra Modi's recent statement that now is not the time for war.
-
08:38 AM
Uttarakhand Bus accident
Uttarakhand | 25 people found dead in the Pauri Garwhal bus accident that took place last night in Birokhal area of ??Dhumakot. Police & SDRF rescued 21 people overnight; injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals: DGP Ashok Kumar
-
08:38 AM
CM Shinde inspects preparations for Dussehra rally
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visited MMRDA Ground in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai late at night to inspect the preparations for their Dussehra rally which will be held there today.
-
08:38 AM
Uttarakhand Avalanche Update
Uttarkashi avalanche | Uttarakhand Police releases a list of Nehru Mountaineering Institute trainees who are being searched for at Draupadi Ka Danda-II mountain peak.
-
08:37 AM
Biden, Kishida 'strongly' condemn North Korea missile test that overflew Japan
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and jointly condemned North Korea's test firing of a ballistic missile that overflew Japan. "The leaders jointly condemned the DPRK's missile test in the strongest terms, recognizing the launch as a danger to the Japanese people, destabilizing to the region, and a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions," a White House statement read.
-
08:37 AM
Shiv Sena Dussehra Rally: Late night checks by Team Thackeray
Maharashtra | Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, along with party MP Anil Desai, visited Shivaji Park in Mumbai late at night to inspect the preparations for the Dussehra rally to be held on October 5th by Shiv Sena's Thackeray faction.
-
08:37 AM
3 arrested for gang-raping minor in Assam
Assam | 3 persons arrested for allegedly gangraping a 15-year-old minor girl in Goalpara district's Agia area on October 1, while the survivor was returning from her school. We received a complaint yesterday & started the probe immediately: Anurag Sarma, Dy SP, Goalpara
More In News
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
Technology
-
Entertainment
-
Diwali 2022 Decoration Items: Creative Diwali Decoration Ideas For Home To Revamp Your Festive GlimpseHousehold Items
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News Today LIVE: Mumbai Braces For Dussehra Rallies Of Both Shiv Sena Factions
Talibuddin Khan
Wed, 05 Oct 2022 08:39 AM IST
Wed, 05 Oct 2022 08:39 AM IST
IN TODAY's live blog, we will focus on all national and political events. Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao or KCR is likely to announce the name of his national political outfit to take on the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Meanwhile, the death toll in the Uttarakhand bus accident has climbed up to 25 while 21 people have been rescued in night-long rescue operations. For the first time since the Shiv Sena's inception 56 years ago, two Dussehra rallies will be held in Mumbai on Wednesday by the party's rival factions in what is being billed as a show of strength by both camps after a change in government in June.
05 October 2022