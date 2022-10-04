LIVE: Mobile Data Services Temporarily Suspended In J-K's Rajouri Ahead Of Amit Shah's Visit

-
Fire breaks out in a garage in WB's Howrah
Howrah, WB | Fire breaks out in a garage at Domjur Thana, fire tenders at spot
Howrah, WB | Fire breaks out in a garage at Domjur Thana, fire tenders at spot pic.twitter.com/SLaZgt1eqy— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2022
J-K DG Prisons found murdered at his home
Jammu & Kashmir | Body of Director General of Prisons HK Lohia found under suspicious circumstances. Initial examination reveals this as a suspected murder case. Search initiated for the absconding domestic help of the officer. Forensic & crime teams on the spot; probe on: Police
It has come to the fore that one domestic helper Yasir Ahmed is the main accused. Initial investigation reveals that he was quite aggressive in his behaviour and was also under depression as per sources: ADGP Jammu on the death of J&K DG Prisons HK Lohia
Amit Shah offers prayers at Mata Vaishno Devi mandir
Jammu and Kashmir: Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra
#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra pic.twitter.com/NbP4WDN9pP— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2022
Mobile data services suspended in Rajouri ahead of Amit Shah's visit
Temporary suspension of mobile data services ordered in District Jammu & District Rajouri under fear of "services to be misused by anti-national elements, that may cause deterioration in public order."
4 PFI members arrested in Delhi
Four members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) were arrested yesterday. Police had registered a case against PFI at Shaheen Bagh police station under UAPA Act: Delhi Police
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a historic public rally in J&K's Rajouri town today where he is expected to announce ST reservation for the Pahari community. Over enthusiastic members of the Pahari community from different parts of Rajouri and the neighbouring Poonch district have started reaching Rajouri town where high security is being maintained in and around the venue at the town's bus stand. In the evening on Monday, Shah met delegations of Paharis, Gujjars/Bakarwals, Dogras and Sikhs at the Raj Bhavan where he spent the night.
