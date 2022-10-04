LIVE: Mobile Data Services Temporarily Suspended In J-K's Rajouri Ahead Of Amit Shah's Visit

11:17 AM

J-K DG Prisons found murdered at his home

Jammu & Kashmir | Body of Director General of Prisons HK Lohia found under suspicious circumstances. Initial examination reveals this as a suspected murder case. Search initiated for the absconding domestic help of the officer. Forensic & crime teams on the spot; probe on: Police

It has come to the fore that one domestic helper Yasir Ahmed is the main accused. Initial investigation reveals that he was quite aggressive in his behaviour and was also under depression as per sources: ADGP Jammu on the death of J&K DG Prisons HK Lohia