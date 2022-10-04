LIVE BLOG

Talibuddin Khan
Tue, 04 Oct 2022 11:19 AM IST
LIVE: Mobile Data Services Temporarily Suspended In J-K's Rajouri Ahead Of Amit Shah's Visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a historic public rally in J&K's Rajouri town today where he is expected to announce ST reservation for the Pahari community. Over enthusiastic members of the Pahari community from different parts of Rajouri and the neighbouring Poonch district have started reaching Rajouri town where high security is being maintained in and around the venue at the town's bus stand. In the evening on Monday, Shah met delegations of Paharis, Gujjars/Bakarwals, Dogras and Sikhs at the Raj Bhavan where he spent the night.

04 October 2022

  • 11:19 AM

    Fire breaks out in a garage in WB's Howrah

    Howrah, WB | Fire breaks out in a garage at Domjur Thana, fire tenders at spot

  • 11:17 AM

    J-K DG Prisons found murdered at his home

    Jammu & Kashmir | Body of Director General of Prisons HK Lohia found under suspicious circumstances. Initial examination reveals this as a suspected murder case. Search initiated for the absconding domestic help of the officer. Forensic & crime teams on the spot; probe on: Police

    It has come to the fore that one domestic helper Yasir Ahmed is the main accused. Initial investigation reveals that he was quite aggressive in his behaviour and was also under depression as per sources: ADGP Jammu on the death of J&K DG Prisons HK Lohia

  • 11:16 AM

    Amit Shah offers prayers at Mata Vaishno Devi mandir

    Jammu and Kashmir: Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra

  • 11:16 AM

    Mobile data services suspended in Rajouri ahead of Amit Shah's visit

    Temporary suspension of mobile data services ordered in District Jammu & District Rajouri under fear of "services to be misused by anti-national elements, that may cause deterioration in public order."

  • 11:15 AM

    4 PFI members arrested in Delhi

    Four members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) were arrested yesterday. Police had registered a case against PFI at Shaheen Bagh police station under UAPA Act: Delhi Police

