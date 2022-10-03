LIVE: India's First Indigenously-Built Light Combat Helicopters Officially Named 'Prachand'

-
Light Combat Helicopters officially named Prachand
Jodhpur | Indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter named 'Prachand' on induction into Indian Air Force at Jodhpur airbase, in presence of Defence minister Rajnath Singh, CDS General Anil Chauhan and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari
Rajnath Singh after inducting LCH into IAF
LCH is capable of dodging the enemy, carrying a variety of ammunition, and delivering it to the site quickly. LCH perfectly meets the needs of our armed forces in various terrains and it is an ideal platform for both our Army and Airforce: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh after inducting LCH into IAF
The induction of indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) will enhance our capability and will boost defence production. There could not have been a better timing for LCH induction than Navratri and in the land of warriors, Rajasthan: Defence minister Rajnath Singh
Indian Air Force has played an imp role in the nation's security. Whether it's internal threats or external war, IAF has always strengthened national security with their courage & bravery. The induction of indigenously developed LCH will increase the efficiency of IAF: Def Min
LCH inducted into IAF
Jodhpur | LCH (Light Combat Helicopter) is indigenous & state-of-the-art, one of the best combat flying machines in world. LCH is the only attack helicopter in the world that can land &take off at an altitude of 5,000 metres: CB Ananthakrishnan, CMD, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
LCH inducted into Indian Air Force
The first indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) inducted into Indian Air Force at Jodhpur, in the presence of Defence minister Rajnath Singh and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari
CDS General Anil Chauhan also present at the induction ceremony of the first indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Bomb threat onboard Iranian passenger flight in Indian airspace
On way from Tehran, Iran to Guangzhou in China, Mahan Air contacted Delhi airport ATC after the airline received a bomb threat for an immediate landing at Delhi. Delhi ATC suggested the aircraft to go to Jaipur but the aircraft pilot refused & left Indian airspace: ATC sources
Bomb threat onboard Iranian passenger flight over Indian airspace
‘Bomb threat’ onboard Iranian passenger jet over Indian airspace, with final destination in China, triggers alert, IAF jets scrambled. The passenger jet is now moving towards China. Security agencies monitoring the plane: Sources
Sarv-Dharm pooja underway ahead of LCH's induction into IAF
Jodhpur, Rajasthan | A 'sarv-dharam' prayer being performed at the induction ceremony of the first indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) into Indian Air Force, in the presence of Defence minister Rajnath Singh and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari
1 dead in Gurugram building collapse
Gurugram Building Collapse | A total of 4 were trapped in the debris. While 2 have been rescued safely, one body too has been retrieved. One laborer is still trapped inside & attempts are being made to rescue him. Compensation to be given as per rules: DC Nishant Yadav
Om Birla, Harivansh to participate in 8th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit in Jakarta
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh will be participating in the 8th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit in Jakarta. Om Birla will be leading the Indian delegation to Jakarta. An official of the Parliament told ANI on condition of anonymity that the 8th Summit of Speakers of G-20 Parliaments (P-20) will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from October 6-7, 2022.
Rajnath Singh to attend incution of LCH into IAF
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the induction ceremony of the first indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) in Rajasthan's Jodhpur today.
LIVE: India's First Indigenously-Built Light Combat Helicopters Officially Named 'Prachand'
Talibuddin Khan
03 October 2022