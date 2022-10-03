LIVE: India's First Indigenously-Built Light Combat Helicopters Officially Named 'Prachand'

11:49 AM

Rajnath Singh after inducting LCH into IAF

The induction of indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) will enhance our capability and will boost defence production. There could not have been a better timing for LCH induction than Navratri and in the land of warriors, Rajasthan: Defence minister Rajnath Singh

Indian Air Force has played an imp role in the nation's security. Whether it's internal threats or external war, IAF has always strengthened national security with their courage & bravery. The induction of indigenously developed LCH will increase the efficiency of IAF: Def Min