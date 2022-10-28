LIVE: 'Law And Order Directly Linked To Development Of A Nation', Says PM Modi At Chintan Shivir

12:17 PM

Row after media reports stated that girls are being sold on stamp paper in Rajasthan

Caste Panchayats in some districts of Rajasthan force people who've taken loans but are unable to repay them, to auction their daughters on Stamp Paper, & if not, their mothers are subjected to rape. Commission issued notices to Chief Secy & DGP of Rajasthan: JK Srivastava, NHRC