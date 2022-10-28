LIVE: 'Law And Order Directly Linked To Development Of A Nation', Says PM Modi At Chintan Shivir

-
12:18 PM
Rajatshan' women's panel issues notice to DGP, Bhilwara collector over selling of minor girls
Rajasthan State Commission for Women takes cognizance of media reports that minor girls in some districts of Rajasthan are sold on Stamp Paper, issues notice to the Director General of Police & Bhilwara Collector, demands immediate action and factual report in 7 days
-
12:17 PM
Row after media reports stated that girls are being sold on stamp paper in Rajasthan
NHRC (National Human Rights Commission) issued a notice to Rajasthan govt on reports that girls, aged b/w 8-18, in half a dozen districts of Rajasthan are sold on Stamp Paper, & if not, their mothers are subjected to rape on diktats of caste panchayats for settlement of disputes.
Caste Panchayats in some districts of Rajasthan force people who've taken loans but are unable to repay them, to auction their daughters on Stamp Paper, & if not, their mothers are subjected to rape. Commission issued notices to Chief Secy & DGP of Rajasthan: JK Srivastava, NHRC
-
12:10 PM
EAM Jaishankar at UNSC meet on counter-terrorism
We've endeavoured to bring the mastermind &perpetrators of 26/11 attack to justice. This task remains unfinished. The coming together of UNSC's Counter-Terrorism Committee to this venue is special& significant:EAM Dr S Jaishankar at 26/11 Memorial at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel,Mumbai
Together, we should send out the message that the international community will never give up on holding terrorists accountable and delivering justice: EAM Dr S Jaishankar at 26/11 Memorial at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Mumbai
-
12:09 PM
UNSC meet on Counter-terrorism begins in Mumbai
Mumbai | Members of the international community gathered at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace for the Special Meeting of the UN Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee pay respects at the 26/11 Memorial at the hotel
-
12:09 PM
PM Modi at Chintan Shivir
Be it cybercrime or the usage of drone technology for the smuggling of weapons or drugs, we will have to keep working on new technology for them: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Chintan Shivir of HMs of states in Surajkund, Haryana
We entered 5G era. 5G has several benefits&awareness is also needed for the same. With 5G,there'll be manifold improvement in facial recognition technology, automatic number plate recognition technology, drone & CCTV technology...We'll have to be 10 steps ahead of crime world: PM
-
11:11 AM
PM Modi hails police forces for their dutifulness during COVID
During COVID Police's reputation improved. They were helping the needy, arranging essentials, risking their own lives. They did not lack in dutifulness. The need is to maintain a good perception. For this, inspiring Police force, planning for it & guiding them should continue
-
11:11 AM
PM Modi at Chintan Shivir
The next 25 years will be for the creation of an 'amrit peedhi'. This 'amrit peedhi' will be created by imbibing the resolutions of 'Panch Pran' - creation of a developed India, freedom from all colonial mindset, pride in heritage, unity & most importantly, citizen duty. In these 2 days, Home ministry along with CMs, LGs, and Governors of states, is discussing law and order & domestic security of the country.
-
11:10 AM
PM Modi addresses Chintan Shivir of HMs of states
Amid various challenges, strengthening of the country's unity during festivals is a reflection of your preparations. Law & Order is states' responsibility but these are linked to the unity & integrity of the nation too.
This Chintan Shivir of HMs in Surajkund is an excellent example of cooperative federalism. States can learn from each other, take inspiration from each other & work together for betterment of the country - this is sentiment of the Constitution & our duty towards our citizens.
-
11:09 AM
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar
Delhi | I've come to pay tribute to people who've fought for society, independence of country, especially social equality so that coming days look brighter & are in favour of national interest:Cong national president Mallikarjun Kharge after visiting Dr Ambedkar National Memorial
-
11:09 AM
NIA arrests ex-PFI state secretary CA Raoof
Kerala | NIA (National Investigation Agency) arrested former state secretary of PFI CA Raoof last night from his house in Palakkad district. He was absconding after the Government of India banned PFI.
-
11:09 AM
Covid-19 cases in India
India reports 2,208 fresh cases and 3,619 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases 19,398. Daily positivity rate 1.55%
-
11:08 AM
Six arrested on rape charges in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh | Six people arrested in Tikamgarh for allegedly raping a woman on 26th Oct. Case registered under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape), 377 (Unnatural offences) & 506 (criminal intimidation).
-
11:08 AM
Filmmaker Kamal Mishra arrested by Mumbai police
Mumbai: Film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra has been arrested by Police after interrogation. He was detained by Amboli Police yesterday after a case was registered against him for hitting his wife with a car.
-
LIVE: 'Law And Order Directly Linked To Development Of A Nation', Says PM Modi At Chintan Shivir
India is set to host the two-day anti-terrorism meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) starting Friday. The meeting, under New Delhi's chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC), will be held in Mumbai and New Delhi on October 28 and October 29, respectively. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address Chintan Shivir of home ministers of states later today via video conferencing.
28 October 2022