LIVE: DCW Chief Appeals To Haryana Govt To Take Back Rape Convict Ram Rahim's Parole

09:15 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Makhtal in Narayanpet district of Telangana today, after a 3-day break for Diwali and Mallikarjun Kharge's take over as the party president. This is day 50 of the Yatra.
#WATCH | Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Makhtal in Narayanpet district of Telangana today, after a 3-day break for Diwali and Mallikarjun Kharge's take over as the party president.— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022
(Video Source: AICC) pic.twitter.com/AXH5Q4KcOu
09:14 AM
Rajnath Singh to attend Shaurya Diwas programme today
Today, 27th October, I shall be in Srinagar to attend the ‘Shaurya Diwas’ programme organised by the Indian Army. Later in the day, I shall be reaching Leh on a two-day visit to Ladakh: Defence Minister Rajnath Sing
09:13 AM
Cross FIRs in Jharkhand over a brawl between firecracker seller and army personnel
Jharkhand | Case registered at Gonda Police Station on the complaint of the son of a serving Colonel in the Indian Army alleging that they were beaten up with an iron rod when they asked for a GST bill after purchasing firecrackers from a shop.
A cross FIR has also been lodged by one of the employees of the shop alleging that the two first asked for discount and then made derogatory remarks before getting into a brawl.
09:12 AM
Delhi: FIR filed against man over beating of Rohingya minors
Police registered an FIR in connection to the beating of Rohingya minors by a person for allegedly breaking the glass of a car of a garage owner. The incident happened in the Madanpur Khadar area of Kalindi Kunj where the minors live. Probe on, efforts are on to nab accused: Delhi Police
08:16 AM
Rajnath Singh to undertake two-day visit to J
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/xjSC5GXiz2
08:13 AM
CDS General Anil Chauhan pays tribute at National War Memorial
Delhi | CDS General Anil Chauhan lays a wreath and pays tribute at the National War Memorial, on the occasion of #InfantryDay
Delhi | CDS General Anil Chauhan lays a wreath and pays tribute at the National War Memorial, on the occasion of #InfantryDay pic.twitter.com/r47Y1zBTAU— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022
07:28 AM
Take back Ram Rahim's parole: DCW chief appeals to Haryana govt
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal slammed the Haryana government on granting parole to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh who is serving a jail term after being convicted of rape and murder cases. "Ram Rahim is a rapist and murderer. He is given life imprisonment by Court but Haryana government gives him parole whenever they want. He is organising 'Satsang' and the deputy speaker and Mayor of the Haryana governmnet are attending these events," the DCW chief said.
07:28 AM
Meta's profit halved in third quarter
Facebook parent Meta on Wednesday reported that its revenue declined for a second consecutive quarter, hurt by falling advertising revenue amid competition from the wildly popular video app TikTok. The quarter's weak results raised fresh questions about whether Meta's plans to spend $10 billion a year on the metaverse — a concept that doesn't quite exist yet and possibly never will — is prudent.
Meta's disappointing results followed weak earnings reports from Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft this week. The Menlo Park, California, company earned $4.4 billion, or $1.64 per share, in the three month period that ended Sept. 30. That's down 52% from, $9.19 billion, or $3.22 per share, in the same period a year earlier.
07:26 AM
Fire in Mumbai's Goregaon, no casualties reported
Maharashtra | Fire broke out in a warehouse in Goregaon in Mumbai yesterday night. The fire was brought under control after five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualties were reported
07:26 AM
Bhopal: Chlorine gas leaks from cylinder installed in water plant, no casualties reported
A minor gas leakage was reported from a chlorine tank installed for cleaning water at Idgah Hills area in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Wednesday, an official said. Meanwhile, no casualties were reported in the incident.
Bhopal Collector, Avinash Lavania said that efforts were on to control the leakage of the gas. "There was no stampede-like situation and nobody was seriously injured in the incident. Only a few people were taken to the hospital on a precautionary basis. He had talked to the doctors, there was nothing to worry about," he added.
"There was no issue related to the expiry date of the cylinder. It was fully functional. Since we work with cylinders in our daily life, there is a possibility of such incidents once in a few years," the collector said.
07:26 AM
Russia-Ukraine War
We're concerned Moscow may be advising Iran to manage protests(Mahsa Amini protests) as Russia has extensive experience in suppressing open demonstrations.Our message to Iran is clear, 'Stop killing people, stop sending weapons to Russia to kill Ukrainians':White House Press Secy
LIVE: DCW Chief Appeals To Haryana Govt To Take Back Rape Convict Ram Rahim's Parole
Talibuddin Khan
Thu, 27 Oct 2022 09:15 AM IST
27 October 2022