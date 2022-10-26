LIVE: Mallikarjun Kharge To Take Charge As Congress President Shortly; Party Top Brass Reach AICC

09:29 AM

Communal tension in Karnataka's Shivamogga

Karnataka | Tension prevailed in Shivamogga district's Seegehatti & Bharmappa Nagar Road on Monday night after 2 people were attacked by 3 unknown people in separate events We've secured 3 persons at Doddapete PS- Market Fouzan, Azhar alias Azzu, Faraz: Shivamogga SP Kumar

The motive was retaliation - Praveen and Prakash had passed comments against Market Fouzan a few days ago: Shivamogga SP GK Mithun Kumar

Prakash, one of the victims, stated - "I somehow managed to escape when 3 Muslim boys came & attacked me with stones & other things & called me "RSS goon" among other things. I don't belong to any organisation or have any past issues with them. The 3 suddenly came & attacked me."