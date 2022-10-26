LIVE: Mallikarjun Kharge To Take Charge As Congress President Shortly; Party Top Brass Reach AICC

-
10:57 AM
Mallikarjun Kharge to take the reigns of Congress today
Congress President-elect Mallikarjun Kharge, former party president Sonia Gandhi, MP Rahul Gandhi and party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reach AICC headquarters in Delhi Kharge to take charge as national president of the Congress party shortly.
Congress President-elect Mallikarjun Kharge, former party president Sonia Gandhi, MP Rahul Gandhi and party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reach AICC headquarters in Delhi— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022
Kharge to take charge as national president of the Congress party shortly. pic.twitter.com/mIjXg7R04g
-
10:56 AM
Telangana BJP leader resigns from primary membership of party
BJP leader from Telangana & former Rajya Sabha MP Anand Bhaskar Rapolu resigns from the primary membership of the party today; states, "for the last 4 years, I was ignored, humiliated, underrated and excluded in national role."
-
10:55 AM
Fire at Food Corporation of India's rice godown in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai
Maharashtra | Fire breaks out at Food Corporation of India's rice godown in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai. We got a call about the fire at around 7.04 am. 5 fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire has been brought under control: Saurabh Patil, Chief Fire Officer, Kalamboli
-
09:31 AM
53 wagons of coal-laden goods train derailed in Dhanbad
53 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed at Gurpa station between Koderma and Manpur railway section of Dhanbad division at 6.24 am today, resulting in disruption of rail traffic on Up and Down lines. There have been no casualties in the incident: East Central Railway
-
09:30 AM
Rajasthan CM on Mallikarjun Kharge taking charge as Congress president
Delhi | Till the last minute, efforts were made to make Rahul Gandhi the party president as only he can challenge Modi and govt. Today is a new beginning. We congratulate Mallikarjun Kharge Ji and will work to strengthen the party: Rajasthan CM and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot
-
09:29 AM
Delhi Air Quality continues to remain in very poor category
Delhi | Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 349 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per SAFAR-India. Noida's AQI stands at 360, while Gurugram's Air Quality Index is at 319.
-
09:29 AM
Communal tension in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Karnataka | Tension prevailed in Shivamogga district's Seegehatti & Bharmappa Nagar Road on Monday night after 2 people were attacked by 3 unknown people in separate events We've secured 3 persons at Doddapete PS- Market Fouzan, Azhar alias Azzu, Faraz: Shivamogga SP Kumar
The motive was retaliation - Praveen and Prakash had passed comments against Market Fouzan a few days ago: Shivamogga SP GK Mithun Kumar
Prakash, one of the victims, stated - "I somehow managed to escape when 3 Muslim boys came & attacked me with stones & other things & called me "RSS goon" among other things. I don't belong to any organisation or have any past issues with them. The 3 suddenly came & attacked me."
-
09:28 AM
UP hospital faces demolition threat
UP | Prayagraj Development Authority issued a notice to Global Hospital to vacate the building by Oct 28. Authority termed the building as "illegally constructed" The hospital came to light after it allegedly transfused fruit juice instead of blood platelets to a dengue patient
-
08:12 AM
Mallikarjun Kharge pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
Delhi | Congress President-elect Mallikarjun Kharge pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Kharge will today take the charge as national president of the Congress party.
-
08:03 AM
T20 World Cup 2022
Australia | The food that was offered to Team India was not good. They were just given sandwiches and they have also told ICC that food provided after the practice session in Sydney was cold and not good: BCCI sources
Australia | Team India did not do practice sessions as it was offered a practice venue in Blacktown (suburbs of Sydney). They refused because it is 42 kms away from the hotel where they are staying: BCCI sources
-
08:02 AM
Hyderabad police arrest Philippines national involved in Rs 903 cr scam
Hyderabad, Telangana | Four people Nagaparasad, Ram, Sagar & Srinivas were arrested by police. These people targetted victims who lost money in IPLWIN gaming app, by convincing them to open bank accounts to be used in the gaming app: AR Srinivas, Addl CP, (Crimes)
Hyderabad: Allen is from Philippines & has connections with Chinese nationals who are making such gaming apps. He also has links with Chu Chun-Yu who is involved in Rs 903 crores scam: AR Srinivas, Addl CP, (Crime)
In another case, Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police arrested Imran, an accomplice in the hawala scam worth Rs 903 crores. He was intercepted at Mumbai airport after he came there from Dubai. He has been taken into police custody: AR Srinivas, Addl CP, (Crimes)
-
08:00 AM
Cyclone Sitrang
Cyclonic storm Sitrang crossed Bangladesh coast, now it has weakened further into a deep depression & has become depression. We're expecting it will become a well-marked low-pressure area. South Assam, Mizoram, Tripura to witness rain for next 24 hrs: Umashankar Das, IMD
-
07:59 AM
Mallikarjun Kharge to take charge of Congress president today
The newly elected president of the Indian National Congress Mallikarjun Kharge will take charge of the post on Wednesday at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi. All Congress Working Committee members, MPs, Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, CLP leaders, former CMs, former State presidents, and other AICC office bearers are invited to the programme.
More In News
-
India
-
Plight Of Kashmiri Pandits Continues With Targeted Killings In J-K, 10 Families Leave Native Village Amid FearsIndia
-
India
-
'UK Standing With Ukraine', Rishi Sunak Tells Zelenskyy In 1st Conversation After Taking Charge As PMWorld
-
Cricket
-
Salman Khan Makes First Appearance Post Recovering From Dengue At Aayush Sharma's Birthday Bash | See PicsEntertainment
-
Fashion
LIVE BLOG
LIVE: Mallikarjun Kharge To Take Charge As Congress President Shortly; Party Top Brass Reach AICC
Subhasish Dutta
Wed, 26 Oct 2022 11:10 AM IST
Wed, 26 Oct 2022 11:10 AM IST
The newly elected president of the Indian National Congress Mallikarjun Kharge will take charge of the post on Wednesday at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi. Kharge beat his opponent Shashi Tharoor by a huge margin in the race to the party's top post, thus becoming the first non-Gandhi to take over the office after 24 years.
26 October 2022