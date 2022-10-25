LIVE: Doors Of Badrinath, Kedarnath Temples Closed Due to Partial Solar Eclipse Today

-
10:37 AM
Delhi Air Pollution
Delhi: Sprinkling of water being done in the area around Anand Vihar foot over bridge by Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), as a measure against the rise in Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital
-
10:36 AM
FIR filed against woman for destroying the shops of roadside Diya sellers
Uttar Pradesh | Police registered a Non-Cognizable Offence against a woman after a video of her went viral on social media in which she can be seen destroying the shops of roadside Diya sellers in Gomti Nagar's Patrakarpuram yesterday.
-
10:35 AM
COVID-19 cases in India
India reports 862 fresh cases and 1,503 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases at 22,549
-
10:35 AM
Fire broke out at 11 places in Thane due to firecrackers.
Maharashtra | Fire broke out at 11 places in Thane due to firecrackers. Thane Fire Brigade had received a total of 16 calls y'day, of which 11 were about fire due to firecrackers. However, the fire brigade says that no one was injured in the incident: Thane Municipal Corporation
-
09:01 AM
Fire breaks out at godown in Mumbai's Sakinaka-Khairani road
Maharashtra | A level-2 fire broke out at a godown on Mumbai's Sakinaka-Khairani road. 8 fire tenders present on the spot to control the fire. No casualties reported yet: Mumbai Fire Brigade
-
08:58 AM
5 people arrested in LPG cylinder blast case in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu | 5 people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in a car cylinder blast. Investigation in the case is underway: Coimbatore City Police
Tamil Nadu | 5 people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in a car cylinder blast. Investigation in the case is underway: Coimbatore City Police
-
08:56 AM
Ranchi: Two people die in sleep as bus catches fire
Jharkhand | Two people burnt to death after the bus they were sleeping in, caught fire due to an earthen lamp that they lit inside the bus, last night. Deceased identified as the driver and helper of the bus: Ranchi police
-
08:35 AM
Pollution level rises in Uttar Pradesh after Diwali celebrations
UP| Pollution level increases in various parts of state; visuals from Moradabad. "Pollution level has gone up a bit," says a local Another local says, "Pollution this year is less as compared to last year. Crackers are burnt for a day but pollution persists throughout the year".
UP| Pollution level increases in various parts of state; visuals from Moradabad
"Pollution level has gone up a bit," says a local
Another local says, "Pollution this year is less as compared to last year. Crackers are burnt for a day but pollution persists throughout the year". pic.twitter.com/agbDYlkY2S
-
08:12 AM
Firecracker waste seen in various places post-Diwali celebrations
Firecrackers ban goes for a toss in Delhi on Diwali night.
Firecracker waste seen in various places post-Diwali celebrations
(Pic 1 from Delhi's Akshardham area, pics 2 & 3 Delhi's Arjun Nagar, pic 4 from UP's Moradabad) pic.twitter.com/Dre9w4YYpS
-
08:11 AM
US President Joe Biden hosts Diwali celebrations at White House
United States | US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted a Diwali reception at the White House
-
08:11 AM
Delhi AQI dips after Diwali celebrations
Delhi | Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 323 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per SAFAR-India
Delhi | Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 323 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per SAFAR-India
LIVE: Doors Of Badrinath, Kedarnath Temples Closed Due to Partial Solar Eclipse Today
Talibuddin Khan
Tue, 25 Oct 2022 10:39 AM IST
Tue, 25 Oct 2022 10:39 AM IST
25 October 2022