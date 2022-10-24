LIVE BLOG

Breaking LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings On Occasion Of Diwali

Ashita Singh
Mon, 24 Oct 2022 08:49 AM IST
24 October 2022

  • 08:49 AM

    Visuals of Diwali celebrations from MP

    Madhya Pradesh: Special Aarti being offered at the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain to mark Naraka Chaturdashi


  • 07:59 AM

    Delhi wakes up to poor AQI of 276

    The national capital wakes up to smog covering Delhi's sky with the overall AQI (Air Quality Index) under the 'poor' category, at 276.

  • 07:45 AM

    President Murmu Extends Diwali Wishes To Nation

  • 07:43 AM

    Visuals of Diwali Market in Kolkata

    West Bengal | Markets in Kolkata lit up with decorative lights on the festive occasion of Diwali  Visuals from Chandni Chowk Market, Kolkata

  • 07:31 AM

    PM Extends Wishes To Nation On Diwali 2022

    Prime minister Narendra Modi extends Diwali wishes on October 24 to nation. 

