Breaking LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings On Occasion Of Diwali

08:49 AM
Visuals of Diwali celebrations from MP
Madhya Pradesh: Special Aarti being offered at the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain to mark Naraka Chaturdashi
07:59 AM
Delhi wakes up to poor AQI of 276
The national capital wakes up to smog covering Delhi's sky with the overall AQI (Air Quality Index) under the 'poor' category, at 276.
07:45 AM
President Murmu Extends Diwali Wishes To Nation
07:43 AM
Visuals of Diwali Market in Kolkata
West Bengal | Markets in Kolkata lit up with decorative lights on the festive occasion of Diwali Visuals from Chandni Chowk Market, Kolkata
West Bengal | Markets in Kolkata lit up with decorative lights on the festive occasion of #Diwali. Visuals from Chandni Chowk Market, Kolkata pic.twitter.com/XHYgA5j78e— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022
07:31 AM
PM Extends Wishes To Nation On Diwali 2022
Prime minister Narendra Modi extends Diwali wishes on October 24 to nation.
Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022
Ashita Singh
Mon, 24 Oct 2022 08:49 AM IST
24 October 2022