LIVE: Centre Cancels FCRA Licence Of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation For Norms Violation

11:59 AM
MP CM with his wife celebrates Diwali with Kids
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his wife celebrates Diwali with children who lost their parents during Covid19 pandemic. He also danced with the kids.
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his wife celebrates Diwali with children who lost their parents during Covid19 pandemic, in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/bdMcjtVXlz— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 23, 2022
11:36 AM
Woman Tied, Gang-Raped At Chhattisgarh Health Centre; Police Arrest 3 Accused
A Woman was raped in Chhipchhipi village. On basis of the FIR registered by the complainant, 3 accused were arrested. Efforts are on to nab 1 absconding accused. The victim was alone at the health centre at the time of incident. The accused arrived there & forcibly tied her up. 1 accused raped her while 2 others supported the crime
11:09 AM
Ayodhya Rolls Out Red Carpet For Big Diwali Celebrations Today
Ayodhya is all set to host PM Modi on the eve of Deepavali today.
UP | Ayodhya is all set to host PM Modi on the eve of Deepavali today— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 23, 2022
PM Modi will offer prayers to Lord Ramlala Virajman, followed by an inspection of the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site. He will also take part in Deepotsav celebrations. pic.twitter.com/kn8MUrIBbs
10:52 AM
Centre Cancels FCRA Licence Of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation For Norms Violation
The Central government has cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), a non-government organisation associated with the Gandhi family, for alleged violations of the foreign funding law.
10:02 AM
Indian Army personnel celebrate Diwali at LOC
Indian Army personnel celebrate Diwali at the last Army post near LoC at 10,000 feet altitude.
Poonch, J&K | Indian Army personnel celebrate Diwali at the last Army post near LoC at 10,000 feet altitude— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2022
We wish a very Happy Diwali to all Indians on the occasion of Diwali.Don't worry about anything. Indian Army is present at the last post in LoC Poonch: Indian Army soldier pic.twitter.com/o6M3kRKEH6
09:27 AM
4 Killed, Nearly 42 Injured In Bus Accident On Agra-Lucknow Expressway
A sleeper bus en route to Ajmer from Gorakhpur with passengers met with an accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway under Saifai PS. 4 people were killed & about 42 who are seriously injured have been admitted to Saifai's PGI Hospital: ADM
09:02 AM
Assam Govt Hikes DA by 4 percent For Employees Ahead Of Diwali 2022
Happy to announce 4% additional Dearness Allowance for State Govt employees/All India Service Officers with effect from 1st July 2022, payable with this month’s salary," tweets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
08:24 AM
FIR Registered Against Kantara Actor Chetan For Hurting Religious Sentiments
Karnataka Police has registered an FIR against Kannada actor Chetan for allegedly hurting religious sentiments on the basis of a complaint against him alleging that he made "derogatory"statements while commenting on the tradition of ‘Bhoota Kola' depicted in the Kannada movie 'Kantara'
07:40 AM
Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale Bags Third Position From India To Join Tournament
Swapnil Kusale won India’s third Paris 2024 Olympics quota place in Shooting after he finished fourth in the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) event at the ISSF Shooting World Championships.
07:37 AM
On Diwali Eve, PM Modi To Visit Ayodhya
On the eve of Deepavali today, PM Modi will visit Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. There he will offer prayers to Lord Ramlala Virajman, followed by an inspection of the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site.
07:33 AM
Delhi's AQI falls into poor category ahead of Diwali 2022
Smog engulfs Delhi's sky as its AQI deteriorates
Smog covers Delhi sky; overall air quality in 'poor' category— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2022
visuals from near Akshardham temple pic.twitter.com/g1fgGAGjpU
LIVE BLOG
LIVE: Centre Cancels FCRA Licence Of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation For Norms Violation
Ashita Singh
Sun, 23 Oct 2022 11:57 AM IST
Sun, 23 Oct 2022 11:57 AM IST
23 October 2022