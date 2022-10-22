Breaking News Today LIVE: PM Modi To Launch Rozgar Mela, Hand Over Appointment Letters To 75,000 Appointees

-
Madhya Pradesh Bus Accident: UP CM announces Rs 2 Lakh ex-gratia
UP CM Yogi Adityanath extends condolences over MP's Rewa bus-trolley truck collision "Talks held with MP CM for treatment of injured & transporting mortal remains of deceased UP residents to the state. Rs 2 lakhs to be given to kin of deceased & Rs 50,000 to critically injured."
Canada bans new handgun sales
Canada bans new handgun sales in latest gun control action, reports Reuters "We have frozen the market for handguns in this country," Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said, adding "As we see gun violence continue to rise... we have an obligation to take action."
COVID-19 cases in India
India reports 2,112 fresh cases and 3,102 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases 24,043. Daily positivity rate 1.01%
Rozgar Mela 2022
PM to launch Rozgar Mela recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel today via video conferencing. Appointment letters will be given to 75,000 appointees today.. Appointees from Assam - Sohan, Atal, Puja, Kaveri - say, "Selection process was fair. It's encouraging.Good opportunity!"
Delhi Air Quality deteriorates ahead of Diwali
Delhi | A blanket of smog engulfs the national capital with the overall AQI (Air Quality Index) under the 'poor' category, at 262; visuals from India Gate & Kartavya Path
Madhya Pradesh Bus Accident: 15 people died
Madhya Pradesh | 15 dead, 40 injured in a collision between a bus and trolley near Suhagi Hills in Rewa. The bus was going from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur. All people on the bus are reportedly residents of Uttar Pradesh.
AIMIM's 'Biryani Party', An Elaborate Plan To Woo Voters Ahead Of Election
With an aim to increase the strength of the party in Bhopal ahead of the assembly elections in 2023, Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has launched a unique campaign. The party is organising biryani fests to engage more people.
Delhi AQI Falls Down To Poor As Smog Engulfs The National Capital
Visuals from India Gate & Kartavya Path
Delhi | A blanket of smog engulfs the national capital with the overall AQI (Air Quality Index) under the 'poor' category, at 262; visuals from India Gate & Kartavya Path
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Yeragera village, Raichur in Karnataka. The Yatra which began on September 7th from Kanniyakumari will cover a further distance of 2355 km in its 3570 km long yatra.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Yeragera village, Raichur in Karnataka
The Yatra which began on September 7th from Kanniyakumari will cover a further distance of 2355 km in its 3570 km long yatra.
Delhi Air Quality
Delhi's air quality is in the 'poor' category with an overall AQI of 262, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India
Congress distances itself from Patil's recent 'jihad' comment
After a political row erupted over the former Union Home Minister and Congress veteran Shivraj Patil's controversial remark that the concept of 'jihad' finds mention not only in the Quran but in the Bhagwad Gita and in Christianity as well, the Congress on Friday disassociated itself from the latter's remarks and called it "unacceptable". At a book launch event in the national capital on Thursday, Shivraj Patil said that Lord Krishna also taught lessons of jihad to Arjun in a part of Gita in the Mahabharat inviting controversy.
PM Modi to launch Rozgar Mela today
On the occasion of #Dhanteras today, PM Narendra Modi to participate in ‘Griha Pravesh’ of more than 4.5 lakh beneficiaries of PMAY-G in Madhya Pradesh. Around 29 Lakh houses have been completed in MP at a cost of more than Rs 35,000 crores under the scheme.
PM Modi will also launch Rozgar Mela, the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel, via video conferencing today. During the ceremony, appointment letters will be handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees. PM will also address these appointees on the occasion
10 Arrested for selling fake platelets in UP
Uttar Pradesh | Acting on a tip-off, 10 people have been arrested for selling fake platelets. These people used to take plasma from the blood banks, fill it in different pouches, put stickers of platelets & sell it to the needy people: Shailesh Kumar Pandey,SSP, Prayagraj
