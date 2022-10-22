Breaking News Today LIVE: PM Modi To Launch Rozgar Mela, Hand Over Appointment Letters To 75,000 Appointees

07:48 AM

Congress distances itself from Patil's recent 'jihad' comment

After a political row erupted over the former Union Home Minister and Congress veteran Shivraj Patil's controversial remark that the concept of 'jihad' finds mention not only in the Quran but in the Bhagwad Gita and in Christianity as well, the Congress on Friday disassociated itself from the latter's remarks and called it "unacceptable". At a book launch event in the national capital on Thursday, Shivraj Patil said that Lord Krishna also taught lessons of jihad to Arjun in a part of Gita in the Mahabharat inviting controversy.