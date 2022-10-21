Breaking News Today LIVE: After Kedarnath, PM Modi Offers Prayers At Badrinath Temple In Uttarakhand

-
Uttarakhand: PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Badrinath temple
PM Modi arrives in Badrinath
Uttarakhand | PM Narendra Modi arrives in Badrinath along with CM Pushkar Singh Dhami & Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmeet Singh
11:52 AM
Row over Congress leader's remarks on Jihad
reater Noida, UP: Former Home Minister Shivraj Patil, attempts to clarify his remarks saying Krishna taught lessons of Jihad to Arjun.
Former Home Minister Shivraj Patil, attempts to clarify his remarks saying Krishna taught lessons of Jihad to Arjun, says, "It is you who is calling it jihad. Would you call Krishna's lessons to Arjun, Jihad? No, that is what I said."
#WATCH | Greater Noida, UP: Former Home Minister Shivraj Patil, attempts to clarify his remarks saying Krishna taught lessons of Jihad to Arjun, says, "It is you who is calling it jihad. Would you call Krishna's lessons to Arjun, Jihad? No, that is what I said."
11:05 AM
PM Modi visits Adi Guru Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal
Uttarakhand | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Adi Guru Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal in Kedarnath.
09:27 AM
Watch: PM Modi performing Puja at Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed puja at Kedarnath Temple on Friday. Prime Minister donned a traditional pahadi outfit at the holy shrine. PM Modi's handmade attire was made by the women of Chamba, Himachal Pradesh. The dress is popularly called 'Chola Dora'. It was gifted to Prime Minister during his recent visit to the state.
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi performs 'puja' at the Kedarnath Dham
(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/9i9UkQ5jgr
08:52 AM
PM Modi in Kedarnath
PM Modi is wearing a handmade dress made by the women of Chamba, Himachal Pradesh. The dress is popularly called Chola Dora. This dress was gifted to PM during his recent visit to the state.
08:51 AM
PM Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath temple
Uttarakhand | PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath temple
08:50 AM
'Police Commemoration Day'
Chief Ministers of various states including CM UP Yogi Adityanath, CM Maharashtra Eknath Shinde with Dy CM Devendra Fadnavais, CM Tripura Manik Saha & CM Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy pay tributes on the occasion of 'Police Commemoration Day'
Chief Ministers of various states including CM UP Yogi Adityanath, CM Maharashtra Eknath Shinde with Dy CM Devendra Fadnavais, CM Tripura Manik Saha & CM Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy pay tributes on the occasion of 'Police Commemoration Day'
08:44 AM
PM Modi arrives at Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun
Uttarakhand | PM Modi arrives at Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun and is received by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami & Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmeet Singh PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of various projects in addition to visiting Kedarnath and Badrinath, today
08:43 AM
Ghaziabad gang-rape
An acquaintance of the complainant woman, Azad, and her two other accomplices, Gaurav&Afzal, had planned this (gang-rape) in a dispute over a property. All three were arrested. The woman is also involved in the conspiracy, action will be taken against her too: Praveen Kumar, IG Meerut Range
-
07:41 AM
PM Modi Kedarnath visit
Uttarakhand | PM Narendra Modi to visit Kedarnath Dham today. PM will reach here at around 8:30 am. He will perform darshan and pooja at Kedarnath Temple. At around 9 am, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Kedarnath Ropeway Project.
Uttarakhand | PM Narendra Modi to visit Kedarnath Dham today
PM will reach here at around 8:30 am. He will perform darshan and pooja at Kedarnath Temple. At around 9 am, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Kedarnath Ropeway Project. pic.twitter.com/2a7V3e6eFd
07:41 AM
Survey of Madrasas completed in Uttar Pradesh
Survey of madrassas in the state has been completed. Around 7,500 unrecognised madrassas have been identified. We will get the survey report by Nov 15. Survey has been done to give better education to children. All madrassas are legal: UP madrassa board chairman IA Javed
-
07:40 AM
FTA well on track, will wait and see: Piyush Goyal after UK PM Truss' resignation
Noting that the free trade agreements with the UK are well on track, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Thursday said India will wait for the change in leadership before formulating a strategy vis a vis the UK. "We will have to wait and see whether they have a quick change of leadership. Let's see who comes into the government and what their views are. It's only after that we'll be able to formulate a strategy vis a vis the UK," said Minister Goyal on the free trade deal with the UK after UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned.
#WATCH| We'll have to wait&see, whether they have a quick change of leadership...Let's see who comes into the govt &what their views are. It's only after that we'll be able to formulate a strategy vis a vis the UK: Union Min P Goyal on trade deal with UK after UK PM's resignation
07:40 AM
Madhya Pradesh dengue cases
Madhya Pradesh | Dengue cases are increasing. So far 85 cases have come in Oct. There have been no deaths yet. Health dept is on alert & is treating the patients. People should not worry, just follow the precautions: R Srivastava, Superintendent, Bhopal District Hospital
-
PM Modi to visit Kedarnath, Badrinath today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath and Badrinath on Friday during which he will inspect various ongoing development works and also lay foundation stones for some new projects. In view of the visit, security arrangements have been tightened in the area, an official said.
While the officials are busy finalizing the preparations for the two-day program of the prime minister, the priests of both the Dhams and the devotees are also excited by his arrival. Both Kedarnath and Badrinath temples are decorated with many quintals of flowers.
07:39 AM
Chinese woman arrested for involvement in anti-national activities: Delhi Police
Police's special cell team apprehended a Chinese national disguised as a Nepalese citizen from the national capital on Thursday, involved in an alleged anti-national activity, officials said. The Chinese lady identified as Cai Ruo was arrested from Majnu Ka Tila, Delhi, following searches based on the information received, Delhi police said.
After further investigation, it was revealed that the arrested foreign national was residing in India with a fake Nepalese identity. "The Chinese lady was detained on Monday at around 1 pm from Majnu Ka Tila, Delhi. During verification, one Nepalese citizenship certificate in the name of Dolma Lama, a resident of Kathmandu, Nepal was recovered from her possession," a police officer said.
07:38 AM
Paris Hilton goes desi for her perfume launch event in Mumbai
American socialite and international jet-setter Paris Hilton was busy promoting her fragrance, Ruby Rush, here on Thursday evening. For the product launch at the Phoenix Palladium mall in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai, Hilton chose the perfect attire -- a red jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and sheer silver gloves, thereby bringing out the best of desi and chic moods.
American TV star Paris Hilton launched her new fragrance collection 'Ruby Rush' in India's showbiz capital of Mumbai
Breaking News Today LIVE: After Kedarnath, PM Modi Offers Prayers At Badrinath Temple In Uttarakhand
Subhasish Dutta
Fri, 21 Oct 2022 12:11 PM IST
21 October 2022