Breaking News Today LIVE: After Kedarnath, PM Modi Offers Prayers At Badrinath Temple In Uttarakhand

Row over Congress leader's remarks on Jihad

Former Home Minister Shivraj Patil, attempts to clarify his remarks saying Krishna taught lessons of Jihad to Arjun, says, "It is you who is calling it jihad. Would you call Krishna's lessons to Arjun, Jihad? No, that is what I said."