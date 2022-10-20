Breaking News Today LIVE: PM Modi To Launch Mission LiFE In Gujarat's Kevadia Today

-
10:01 AM
Dengue cases rise in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh | A village in Moradabad district reported 35 Dengue cases. Patients have recovered & situation is under control. Teams are visiting various villages & are keeping an eye on the situation in the district. 62 cases were found so far: Dr MC Garg, CMO, Moradabad
-
10:01 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress party resumes from Banavasi Village in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh
#WATCH | Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress party resumes from Banavasi Village in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh pic.twitter.com/qywIJ5NG8H— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022
-
08:13 AM
Maharashtra ATS arrests PFI secretary
Maharashtra ATS arrested PFI Panvel secretary & 2 other members of the banned organisation after they received information of their meeting in Panvel. Anti-Terrorism Squad is further probing the said crime: ATS
-
08:13 AM
PM Modi to launch Mission LiFE in Gujarat's Kevadia today
PM Narendra Modi to launch Mission LiFE in Gujarat's Kevadia today. PM will participate in the 10th Heads of Missions Conference in Kevadia. PM will also lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs. 1970 crores in Vyara, Tapi.
-
08:12 AM
Congress Presidential Polls
Congress workers celebrated in Karnataka's Kalaburagi after senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge was elected as party president yesterday. Kalaburagi (earlier known as Gulbarga) is home district of Mallikarjun Kharge
#WATCH | Congress workers celebrated in Karnataka's Kalaburagi after senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge was elected as party president yesterday— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022
Kalaburagi (earlier known as Gulbarga) is home district of Mallikarjun Kharge. pic.twitter.com/XWNFRqkeBN
-
08:12 AM
Half-nak*d protest in Rajasthan by electricity department employees
Jaipur | Employees of Rajasthan Electricity department staged a half-naked protest over their various demands. We've made 10 demands incl implementation of Old Pension Scheme which was promised by CM A Gehlot: P Gurjar,Pres Rajasthan Power Technical Employees Association
-
08:12 AM
Ukraine curbs power usage after Russian attacks energy plants
Ukraine will start restricting electricity supplies across the country on Thursday after Russia knocked out more power plants, said a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky: Reuters
-
08:11 AM
Bengaluru rains: Wall collapses in Bengaluru after heavy downpours lashed the city
Karnataka | Some vehicles were damaged after a wall collapsed due to heavy rains near Majestic in Bengaluru city.
Breaking News Today LIVE: PM Modi To Launch Mission LiFE In Gujarat's Kevadia Today
Talibuddin Khan
Thu, 20 Oct 2022 10:01 AM IST
Thu, 20 Oct 2022 10:01 AM IST
20 October 2022