LIVE BLOG

Breaking News LIVE: US Raises Concern Over China's Aggressive Military Activity In Indo-Pacific

Ashita Singh
Sun, 02 Oct 2022 10:41 AM IST
Breaking News LIVE: US Raises Concern Over China's Aggressive Military Activity In Indo-Pacific

Today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, will be focused on political events scheduled to take place in India, and the world. The entries will also be focused on all other latest information from sports, entertainment and tech. At the same time, the entries in the blog will also focus on several other essential pieces of information making buzz.

02 October 2022

  • 10:41 AM

    J

    Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Baskuchan area of Shopian in Jammu And Kashmir 

  • 09:23 AM

    US Raises Concerns On China's Aggressive Military Activities

    We’re deeply concerned by China’s aggressive, escalatory, and destabilising military activities in the Taiwan Strait and elsewhere in the Indo-Pacific: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III

  • 09:19 AM

    India Logs Over 3,000 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

    India records 3,375 new Covid19 cases taking the active caseload to 37,444.

  • 08:39 AM

    No Direct Metro From Noida E.City To Dwarka Till 2pm: Delhi Metro

    To undertake scheduled track maintenance work b/w Yamuna Bank & Akshardham on Blue Line, train services to be regulated today morning. No direct train service from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka/Dwarka Sec-21 from till 2 pm: Delhi Metro

  • 08:08 AM

    4 Storey Building Collapse In Navi Mumbai, Rescue Ops Underway

    A four-storey building collapsed at around 10.30pm last night at Bonkode village in Kopar Khairane area of Navi Mumbai. 

    At the site, about 32 people had come out before the collapse. The remaining 8 people were evacuated immediately. Our team is engaged in the rescue work, investigating underway, said Purushottam Jadhav, Fire Officer

  • 07:54 AM

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Remembers Gandhi Ji On Gandhi Jayanti

    "On International Day of Non-Violence, we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday & values of peace, respect & the essential dignity shared by everyone. We can defeat today's challenges by embracing these values & working across cultures," tweets UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

  • 07:45 AM

    VP Jagdeep Dhankar Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. 

  • 07:42 AM

    Sonia Gandhi At Rajghat On Gandhi Jayanti

    Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge pay tribute at Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti

  • 07:39 AM

    PM Pays Floral tribute To Father Of The Nation On 'Gandhi Jayanti'

    On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.