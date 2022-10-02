Breaking News LIVE: US Raises Concern Over China's Aggressive Military Activity In Indo-Pacific

08:08 AM

4 Storey Building Collapse In Navi Mumbai, Rescue Ops Underway

A four-storey building collapsed at around 10.30pm last night at Bonkode village in Kopar Khairane area of Navi Mumbai.

At the site, about 32 people had come out before the collapse. The remaining 8 people were evacuated immediately. Our team is engaged in the rescue work, investigating underway, said Purushottam Jadhav, Fire Officer