Breaking News LIVE: US Raises Concern Over China's Aggressive Military Activity In Indo-Pacific

10:41 AM
J
Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Baskuchan area of Shopian in Jammu And Kashmir
09:23 AM
US Raises Concerns On China's Aggressive Military Activities
We’re deeply concerned by China’s aggressive, escalatory, and destabilising military activities in the Taiwan Strait and elsewhere in the Indo-Pacific: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III
09:19 AM
India Logs Over 3,000 Fresh Covid-19 Cases
India records 3,375 new Covid19 cases taking the active caseload to 37,444.
08:39 AM
No Direct Metro From Noida E.City To Dwarka Till 2pm: Delhi Metro
To undertake scheduled track maintenance work b/w Yamuna Bank & Akshardham on Blue Line, train services to be regulated today morning. No direct train service from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka/Dwarka Sec-21 from till 2 pm: Delhi Metro
08:08 AM
4 Storey Building Collapse In Navi Mumbai, Rescue Ops Underway
A four-storey building collapsed at around 10.30pm last night at Bonkode village in Kopar Khairane area of Navi Mumbai.
At the site, about 32 people had come out before the collapse. The remaining 8 people were evacuated immediately. Our team is engaged in the rescue work, investigating underway, said Purushottam Jadhav, Fire Officer
07:54 AM
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Remembers Gandhi Ji On Gandhi Jayanti
"On International Day of Non-Violence, we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday & values of peace, respect & the essential dignity shared by everyone. We can defeat today's challenges by embracing these values & working across cultures," tweets UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
07:45 AM
VP Jagdeep Dhankar Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.
Delhi | Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on occasion of #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/QUWg4tTEnQ— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022
07:42 AM
Sonia Gandhi At Rajghat On Gandhi Jayanti
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge pay tribute at Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti
Delhi | Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/EBkoWbWpHZ— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022
07:39 AM
PM Pays Floral tribute To Father Of The Nation On 'Gandhi Jayanti'
On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on #GandhiJayanti— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022
(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/HUZyZKzjJM
Breaking News LIVE: US Raises Concern Over China's Aggressive Military Activity In Indo-Pacific
Ashita Singh
Sun, 02 Oct 2022 10:41 AM IST
Sun, 02 Oct 2022 10:41 AM IST
02 October 2022