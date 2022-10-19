Breaking News Today LIVE: PM Modi To Inaugurate DefExpo22 In Gandhinagar Today

-
08:47 AM
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
BJP releases a list of 62 candidates for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly election. CM Jairam Thakur to contest from Seraj, Anil Sharma to contest from Mandi and Satpal Singh Satti to contest from Una. The election is scheduled to be held on 12th November.
08:46 AM
MHA orders NIA probe into Mominpur violence
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the October 9 violence in Mominpur, West Bengal: Sources
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has re-registered an FIR and initiated a probe in the matter. Earlier, the case was being probed by West Bengal Police.
07:51 AM
Congress Presidential Polls
Congress party to get its first non-Gandhi president in 24 years today; Counting of votes will begin at 10 am at the AICC headquarters in Delhi. Senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are in the fray
07:50 AM
PM Modi To Inaugurate DefExpo22 In Gandhinagar Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from today. PM will inaugurate the DefExpo22 in Gandhinagar today. PM will also dedicate and lay foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 15,670 crores in Gujarat.
07:50 AM
Sasikala denies Arumughaswamy committee's allegations
Reacting to the allegations of the Arumughaswamy committee after the committee called for an investigation against Sasikala, among three others, expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala on Tuesday said "I deny all the allegations levelled against me in the report". Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry constituted to probe the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa has called for an investigation against Sasikala, among three others.
07:50 AM
Hybrid terrorist arrested in J-K
Based on disclosure of arrested hybrid terrorist & in continuous raids by Police & security forces, another contact has been established b/w terrorists & SFs at Nowgam, Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist namely Imran Bashir Ganaie killed by firing of another terrorist: J&K Police
07:50 AM
Union Minister RK Singh chairs fifth Assembly of International Solar Alliance
Union Min RK Singh chaired the inaugural session of fifth Assembly of International Solar Alliance. We've solutions to fight climate change & develop technologies, making sure that even more effective resources are available in years to come, said Singh: Ministry of Power
Breaking News Today LIVE: PM Modi To Inaugurate DefExpo22 In Gandhinagar Today
Talibuddin Khan
Wed, 19 Oct 2022 08:47 AM IST
Wed, 19 Oct 2022 08:47 AM IST
19 October 2022