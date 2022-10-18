LIVE BLOG

Breaking News Today LIVE: 2 Labourers From UP Killed In Grenade Attack In J-K, LeT Terrorist Arrested

Talibuddin Khan
Tue, 18 Oct 2022 07:57 AM IST
Breaking News Today LIVE: 2 Labourers From UP Killed In Grenade Attack In J-K, LeT Terrorist Arrested

Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

18 October 2022

  • 07:57 AM

    PM Narendra Modi to address the 90th Interpol General Assembly today

    The meeting will be attended by delegations from 195 INTERPOL member countries comprising Ministers, Police Chiefs of countries, Heads of National Central Bureaus& sr police officers

  • 07:57 AM

    2 Labourers From UP Killed In Grenade Attack In J-K, LeT Terrorist Arrested

    Terrorists lobbed hand grenade in Harmen, Shopian in which two labourers namely Monish Kumar & Ram Sagar, both residents of Kannauj, UP got injured. They were shifted to the hospital where they succumbed. Area cordoned off: Jammu and Kashmir Police

    Hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT Imran Bashir Ganie of Harmen, Shopian who lobbed grenade arrested by Shopian police. Further investigation and raids are going on: ADGP Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar

  • 07:57 AM

    AAP 'B' team of BJP, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel

    Raipur | They (AAP) are 'B' team of BJP. They go to Gujarat, Goa, Uttarakhand to defeat Congress. Whatever they say but that is their goal. AAP is not Aam Aadmi Party but 'Khas Aadmi Party': Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel

    Gopal Italia (AAP Gujarat chief) made casteist remarks which Gujarat & the country will not tolerate. He commented about PM's mother. She is 100 years old &has nothing to do with politics. Congress condemns it. It will be BJP vs Congress in Gujarat: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

  • 07:57 AM

    Another Pakistani drone was shot down in Amritsar

    Amritsar | Movement of drones from Pakistan has increased. It's a new challenge for our jawans. Last night our jawans heard the sound of a drone & fired at it. Later, a search operation was conducted & a drone with 2 kg heroin was recovered: Ghanshyam Das, Commandant, BSF

  • 07:56 AM

    Naxals set ablaze vehicles in Chhattisgarh

    Chhattisgarh | Naxals set ablaze vehicles involved in mining & vandalised two private vehicles in Kanker dist. Jawans posted nearby the mines saw them & launched a warning fire. Following this, the Naxals got alert, set the vehicles on fire &then escaped: ASP Khoman Sinha

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.