Breaking News Today LIVE: 2 Labourers From UP Killed In Grenade Attack In J-K, LeT Terrorist Arrested

2 Labourers From UP Killed In Grenade Attack In J-K, LeT Terrorist Arrested

Terrorists lobbed hand grenade in Harmen, Shopian in which two labourers namely Monish Kumar & Ram Sagar, both residents of Kannauj, UP got injured. They were shifted to the hospital where they succumbed. Area cordoned off: Jammu and Kashmir Police

Hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT Imran Bashir Ganie of Harmen, Shopian who lobbed grenade arrested by Shopian police. Further investigation and raids are going on: ADGP Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar