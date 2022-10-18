Breaking News Today LIVE: 2 Labourers From UP Killed In Grenade Attack In J-K, LeT Terrorist Arrested

-
PM Narendra Modi to address the 90th Interpol General Assembly today
The meeting will be attended by delegations from 195 INTERPOL member countries comprising Ministers, Police Chiefs of countries, Heads of National Central Bureaus& sr police officers
2 Labourers From UP Killed In Grenade Attack In J-K, LeT Terrorist Arrested
Terrorists lobbed hand grenade in Harmen, Shopian in which two labourers namely Monish Kumar & Ram Sagar, both residents of Kannauj, UP got injured. They were shifted to the hospital where they succumbed. Area cordoned off: Jammu and Kashmir Police
Hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT Imran Bashir Ganie of Harmen, Shopian who lobbed grenade arrested by Shopian police. Further investigation and raids are going on: ADGP Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar
AAP 'B' team of BJP, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel
Raipur | They (AAP) are 'B' team of BJP. They go to Gujarat, Goa, Uttarakhand to defeat Congress. Whatever they say but that is their goal. AAP is not Aam Aadmi Party but 'Khas Aadmi Party': Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel
Gopal Italia (AAP Gujarat chief) made casteist remarks which Gujarat & the country will not tolerate. He commented about PM's mother. She is 100 years old &has nothing to do with politics. Congress condemns it. It will be BJP vs Congress in Gujarat: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
Another Pakistani drone was shot down in Amritsar
Amritsar | Movement of drones from Pakistan has increased. It's a new challenge for our jawans. Last night our jawans heard the sound of a drone & fired at it. Later, a search operation was conducted & a drone with 2 kg heroin was recovered: Ghanshyam Das, Commandant, BSF
Naxals set ablaze vehicles in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh | Naxals set ablaze vehicles involved in mining & vandalised two private vehicles in Kanker dist. Jawans posted nearby the mines saw them & launched a warning fire. Following this, the Naxals got alert, set the vehicles on fire &then escaped: ASP Khoman Sinha
