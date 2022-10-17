LIVE BLOG

Congress Presidential Poll LIVE: 'Whatever Happens, We Remain Friends': Says Tharoor, Kharge To Each Other

Ashita Singh
Mon, 17 Oct 2022 10:41 AM IST
The Indian National Congress Party leaders will elect their new party president by voting on Monday over 65 polling booths across the country. Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor will face-off in the electoral contest for the post of AICC chief. After 24 years, the party will get a non-Gandhi president and in an electoral contest which is taking place for the sixth time in the party’s 137-year history. The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place in Delhi on October 19.

17 October 2022

  • 10:41 AM

    MPs P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh Cast Their Vote At AICC Headquarters

    Congress presidential elections | Congress MPs P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh and other party leaders cast their votes at the AICC office in Delhi.

  • 10:28 AM

    'Election Quarrel Was Friendly': Mallikarjun Kharge Wishes Tharoor Ahead Of Voting

    It is a part of our internal election. Whatever we said to each other is on a friendly note. Together we have to build the party. (Shashi) Tharoor telephoned me and wished me luck & I also said the same: Congress presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru. 


  • 10:23 AM

    'Fate Of Party In Hands Of Workers': Shashi Tharoor

    Shashi Tharoor says that the odds have been stacked against us as the party leaders & establishment were overwhelmed with the other candidate. 

  • 10:16 AM

    As Voting Begins, P Chidambram Cast The Very First Vote At AICC Headquarters

    Voting began at 10 am at the AICC headquarters here and at party's polling booths in state offices across the country. Veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram was the first to cast his vote at the AICC headquarters. 

  • 10:01 AM

    AICC Madhusudan Mistry Conducts Final Checks Ahead Of Voting

    Congress party's Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry conducts final checks before voting for the party's presidential election begins at the AICC office

  • 09:55 AM

    Ahead of Presidential Polls, Tharoor Thank His Political Strategist

    Shashi Tharoor, ahead of the Congress presidential election, thanked his political strategist Salman Anees Soz for working on his campaign “#ThinkTomorrowThinkTharoor” and Congress volunteers “who braved the odds & worked impossible hours to get our message out

  • 09:28 AM

    280 delegates will cast their votes in Delhi Congress office

    A total of 75 Congress delegates incl party's interim pres Sonia Gandhi, Gen Secy Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former PM Manmohan Singh & other CWC members & senior leaders will cast their votes in AICC headquarters, Delhi 280 delegates will cast their votes in Delhi Congress office.

  • 09:15 AM

    Meeting Room Container Converted Into Polling Booth In Karnataka

    This is the polling booth at the BharatJodoYatra campsite in Sanganakallu that will open at 10 am. It is the meeting room container converted into a polling booth for the Congress Presidential elections, tweets Jairam Ramesh

  • 08:55 AM

    Over 9000 Delegates To Vote For Congress President Election Today

    At least 9,850 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates, who form the electoral college for electing the party chief, will vote today. A total of 67 polling booths have been set up across the states.

    Read More: Congress President Election, Kharge Vs Tharoor: Over 9,000 To Vote At 67 Booths Across Country

  • 08:36 AM

    Rahul Gandhi To Cast Vote Alongside Bharat Jodo Yatra In Karnataka

    Gandhi, who is on his Bharat Jodo Yatra, will vote at a campsite in Karnataka's Ballari, while outgoing interim president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will cast their ballots at the party headquarters

  • 08:30 AM

    Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Congress' Unopposed Chief In Every Election

    Today, over 9,000 state Congress Committee leaders will vote in what would be the sixth actual election after Independence in the 137-year-old party. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were elected unopposed in every election.

  • 08:04 AM

    INC to cast vote today in over 65 location across country

    Congress Party to vote today to elect its next president. Senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are in the fray.

