Congress Presidential Poll LIVE: 'Whatever Happens, We Remain Friends': Says Tharoor, Kharge To Each Other

The Indian National Congress Party leaders will elect their new party president by voting on Monday over 65 polling booths across the country. Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor will face-off in the electoral contest for the post of AICC chief. After 24 years, the party will get a non-Gandhi president and in an electoral contest which is taking place for the sixth time in the party’s 137-year history. The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place in Delhi on October 19.