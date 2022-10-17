Congress Presidential Poll LIVE: 'Whatever Happens, We Remain Friends': Says Tharoor, Kharge To Each Other

-
10:41 AM
MPs P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh Cast Their Vote At AICC Headquarters
Congress presidential elections | Congress MPs P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh and other party leaders cast their votes at the AICC office in Delhi.
-
10:28 AM
'Election Quarrel Was Friendly': Mallikarjun Kharge Wishes Tharoor Ahead Of Voting
It is a part of our internal election. Whatever we said to each other is on a friendly note. Together we have to build the party. (Shashi) Tharoor telephoned me and wished me luck & I also said the same: Congress presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru.
-
10:23 AM
'Fate Of Party In Hands Of Workers': Shashi Tharoor
Shashi Tharoor says that the odds have been stacked against us as the party leaders & establishment were overwhelmed with the other candidate.
I'm confident. The fate of the Congress party is in the hands of party workers. The odds have been stacked against us as the party leaders & establishment were overwhelmingly with the other candidate: Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor, at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala pic.twitter.com/pEENIU1tBI— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022
-
10:16 AM
As Voting Begins, P Chidambram Cast The Very First Vote At AICC Headquarters
Voting began at 10 am at the AICC headquarters here and at party's polling booths in state offices across the country. Veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram was the first to cast his vote at the AICC headquarters.
-
10:01 AM
AICC Madhusudan Mistry Conducts Final Checks Ahead Of Voting
Congress party's Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry conducts final checks before voting for the party's presidential election begins at the AICC office
-
09:55 AM
Ahead of Presidential Polls, Tharoor Thank His Political Strategist
Shashi Tharoor, ahead of the Congress presidential election, thanked his political strategist Salman Anees Soz for working on his campaign “#ThinkTomorrowThinkTharoor” and Congress volunteers “who braved the odds & worked impossible hours to get our message out
Thank you @SalmanSoz & our dedicated team of @incIndia volunteers who braved the odds & worked impossible hours to get our message out. Today our voting colleagues will choose the President they want. Whatever the outcome, Congress’ revival has begun. #ThinkTomorrowThinkTharoor https://t.co/tZUh7UfkxJ— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 17, 2022
-
09:28 AM
280 delegates will cast their votes in Delhi Congress office
A total of 75 Congress delegates incl party's interim pres Sonia Gandhi, Gen Secy Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former PM Manmohan Singh & other CWC members & senior leaders will cast their votes in AICC headquarters, Delhi 280 delegates will cast their votes in Delhi Congress office.
-
09:15 AM
Meeting Room Container Converted Into Polling Booth In Karnataka
This is the polling booth at the BharatJodoYatra campsite in Sanganakallu that will open at 10 am. It is the meeting room container converted into a polling booth for the Congress Presidential elections, tweets Jairam Ramesh
This is the polling booth at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite in Sanganakallu that will open at 10am. It is the meeting room container converted into a polling booth for the Congress Presidential elections. pic.twitter.com/3LvvALEHp9— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 17, 2022
-
08:55 AM
Over 9000 Delegates To Vote For Congress President Election Today
At least 9,850 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates, who form the electoral college for electing the party chief, will vote today. A total of 67 polling booths have been set up across the states.
Read More: Congress President Election, Kharge Vs Tharoor: Over 9,000 To Vote At 67 Booths Across Country
-
08:36 AM
Rahul Gandhi To Cast Vote Alongside Bharat Jodo Yatra In Karnataka
Gandhi, who is on his Bharat Jodo Yatra, will vote at a campsite in Karnataka's Ballari, while outgoing interim president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will cast their ballots at the party headquarters
Congress set to choose its next president today, election b/w 10am-4pm; result on Oct 19— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 17, 2022
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi & former PM Manmohan Singh will vote in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi will vote at Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite, Bellari
Visuals from Lucknow,UP pic.twitter.com/01FuE7oLCa
-
08:30 AM
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Congress' Unopposed Chief In Every Election
Today, over 9,000 state Congress Committee leaders will vote in what would be the sixth actual election after Independence in the 137-year-old party. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were elected unopposed in every election.
-
08:04 AM
INC to cast vote today in over 65 location across country
Congress Party to vote today to elect its next president. Senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are in the fray.
Congress Party to vote today to elect its next president. Senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are in the fray.— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022
The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place in Delhi on October 19.
Visuals from AICC Headquarters, Delhi pic.twitter.com/bPwfdv1kZ0
LIVE BLOG
Congress Presidential Poll LIVE: 'Whatever Happens, We Remain Friends': Says Tharoor, Kharge To Each Other
Ashita Singh
Mon, 17 Oct 2022 10:41 AM IST
The Indian National Congress Party leaders will elect their new party president by voting on Monday over 65 polling booths across the country. Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor will face-off in the electoral contest for the post of AICC chief. After 24 years, the party will get a non-Gandhi president and in an electoral contest which is taking place for the sixth time in the party’s 137-year history. The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place in Delhi on October 19.
17 October 2022