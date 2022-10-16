LIVE: 'Rupee Performance Much Better': FM Sitharaman On Rs vs USD

-
10:58 AM
Rajnath Singh will host Defence Ministers of African Nations On Oct 18
Defence Min Rajnath Singh will host Defence Ministers of African Nations during India-Africa Defence Dialogue on Oct 18 on sidelines of 12th DefExpo in Gandhinagar,Guj. Broad theme is ‘India-Africa: Adopting Strategy for Synergising & Strengthening Defence & Security Cooperation’
-
10:22 AM
Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple To Remain closed from 11 am-7 pm on Oct 25
Meenakshi Sundaraswarar Temple in Madurai will remain closed from 11 am-7 pm on Tuesday, Oct 25 in view of the solar eclipse. Devotees will be allowed till 11 am & after 7 pm. This applies to all sub-temples of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple: Tamil Nadu Temple authority
-
09:26 AM
Punjab's ex-min Sundar Sham Arora booked for offering bribevigilance Bureau arrests Punjab's ex-min Sundar Sham Arora for offering Rs50 lakhs bribe to Manmohan Kumar,AIG in connection to a vigilance enquiry against him.FIR registered under Prevention of Corruption Act,Rs50 lakhs bribe money recovered from accused said the Vigilance Bureau officials in Punjab
-
09:24 AM
India Logs Over 2,400 Fresh Covid Cases
India reports 2,401 fresh cases and 2,373 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases at 26,625
-
08:54 AM
PM Modi To Launch 75 digital banking units today
PM Modi will launch 75 digital banking units across 75 districts via video conferencing today.
-
08:23 AM
FM Nirmala on Rupees' Performanec against USD
Indian Rupee has performed much better than many other emerging market currencies in reference to the value of Rs dropping against the USD as geo-political tensions continue to rise, say FM
-
08:19 AM
9 Dies in Head-on collision between auto, milk vehicle in Karnataka
Hassan, Karnataka | 9 people died in an accident involving a head-on collision between a Tempo traveller vehicle and a KMF milk vehicle near Gandhinagar in Arsikere taluka while returning home after visiting Dharmasthala, Subramanya, Hasanamba temples said Police
-
08:17 AM
Mother Dairy hikes milk prices in Delhi-NCR from today
Mother Dairy hikes prices of full cream milk and cow milk by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR, with effect from today, 16th October.
-
08:01 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Sanganakal village in Karnataka
Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress party resumes from Sanganakal village, Ballari in Karnataka. This is the 39th day of the yatra that started from Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu and will culminate in J&K.
-
07:58 AM
Xi Opens 20th Congress Of China's ruling Communist Party
Chinese President Xi Jinping kicks off the 20th congress of the ruling Communist Party, a week-long event where he is widely expected to win a third leadership term, reported Reuters.
-
07:50 AM
ED is completely independent, says FM Nirmala
Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday (local time) defended the actions of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on private capital and civil societies and negated that it is being used as a political weapon.
-
LIVE: 'Rupee Performance Much Better': FM Sitharaman On Rs vs USD
Ashita Singh
