Breaking News Today LIVE: Over 40 Rescued At Dudhsagar Waterfalls In Goa After Cable Bridge Collapses

08:05 AM
Nirmala Sitharaman Attends plenary meeting at IMF Headquarters in US
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attends a plenary meeting of the International Monetary & Financial Committee at IMF Headquarters, in Washington DC, today.
"Despite global headwinds, the Indian economy will stay on course & is projected to grow at 7% in FY 2022-23," she said
07:56 AM
Goa: Over 40 rescued at Dudhsagar waterfalls after cable bridge collapses
Over 40 tourists were rescued from the Dudhsagar waterfalls in South Goa after a cable bridge collapsed due to heavy rains on Friday, according to an official statement. The incident took place on Friday evening due to the heavy rains along the Goa-Karnataka border, which resulted in the rise of water level at the waterfall.
07:55 AM
Fire at Haryana auto parts manufacturing company
Haryana | Fire breaks out in an auto parts manufacturing company in Bilaspur Industrial area, Gurugram. Fire tenders are present at the spot.
07:55 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Halakundhi village in Karnataka. This is the 38th day of the yatra which started from Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu and will culminate in J&K.
07:55 AM
PM Modi to address All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the inaugural session of the All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries, via video conference today. The two-day conference is being hosted by the Ministry of Law & Justice at Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.
07:55 AM
US announces another cache of arms and ammunition to Ukraine
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announces drawdown of arms and equipment worth $725 million to Ukraine.
07:54 AM
Chhattisgarh CM attacks BJP in Himachal's Solan
The BJP govt works to pull out money from your pockets, by increasing the prices of petrol, diesel, PNG. Now they've imposed GST as well, 5% on 'Rotis' & 18% on 'Paranthas'... Make Congress win in Himachal by a 3/4th majority: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, in Solan, HP
07:54 AM
4 people injured after the roof of a building collapsed in Aligarh
There was a godown inside the weak building. No family resided here, as per info. 4 people went inside to carry some goods out when the incident occurred; all hospitalized & stable now: DM Indra Vikram Singh
Breaking News Today LIVE: Over 40 Rescued At Dudhsagar Waterfalls In Goa After Cable Bridge Collapses
Breaking News Today LIVE: Over 40 Rescued At Dudhsagar Waterfalls In Goa After Cable Bridge Collapses
Talibuddin Khan
Sat, 15 Oct 2022 08:05 AM IST
15 October 2022