LIVE: EC To Announce Schedule For Himachal Pradesh And Gujarat Assembly Polls Today

-
10:18 AM
EC to announce poll schedule for Himachal and Gujarat elections today
Election Commission of India to hold a press conference later today, in Delhi. The election schedule of Assembly elections to Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh to be announced.
-
10:17 AM
4 including Murugha Mutt seer arrested for sexually harassing child
FIR registered against 7 people including the seer of Murugha Mutt in Mysore's Nazarbad PS for allegedly sexually harassing the children of the employee working in the Mutt. 4 including the hostel warden, seer arrested and sent to jail. Search on for others: Karnataka Police
-
10:16 AM
Woman occultist arrested in Kerala
Kerala | A woman occultist,Shobhana alias Vasanti,arrested in Pathanamthitta for practising black magic using children in public.Her friend Unnikrishnan arrested too. Case registered on complaint by a native of Alappuzha.Both have been sent to Police remand: Pathanamthitta Dy SP
-
09:16 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Rampura, Karnataka. This is the 37th day of the yatra which started from Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu and will culminate in J&K.
#WATCH | Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Rampura, Karnataka. This is the 37th day of the yatra which started from Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu and will culminate in J&K. pic.twitter.com/t4W0tp2LJY— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2022
-
09:15 AM
Bomb threat on Delhi-bound flight
A call about a bomb in the flight coming from Moscow to Delhi was received last night. The flight landed in Delhi at around 3.20 am. All passengers and crew members were deboarded. Flight is being checked and investigation is underway: Delhi Police
-
09:15 AM
India's 5G technology is complete indigenous, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Our 5G is completely indigenous. There could be some critical parts coming from countries like Korea, but certainly not from somebody else... can provide 5G to other countries as well," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam says speaking at John Hopkins university
-
09:15 AM
Dengue cases rise in Uttar Pradesh
Prayagraj, UP | Dengue patients are being reported increasingly in the district. Held meeting today, gave appropriate instructions for blood banks, hospitals to improve all facilities available. Similar work will be done across state: Dy CM KP Maurya
-
09:15 AM
ED gets 8-day remand of Chattisgarh IAS officer
Chhattisgarh | 8-day remand of accused granted to ED. Rs 47 lakh in cash, 4kg gold, diamond recovered from house of IAS Sameer. Laxmikant had Rs 1.5 crores in concealment. Sunil Agarwal purchased industries along with Suryakant Tiwari: Asst Solicitor General, Ramakant Mishra
-
09:14 AM
No good relations at cost of India's integrity: Meenakashi Lekhi slams Pak at Astana meet
I advise Pakistan to dismantle terror infrastructure in their country & get on better side of law & order, then you can have a conversation with India. We want good relations with all our neighbours incl Pakistan but not at the cost of India's integrity: MoS MEA Meenakashi Lekh
-
09:14 AM
Congress presidential polls
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot comes out in support of Mallikarjun Kharge for the elections being held for Congress president post, says "he will make party stronger as opposition"
More In News
-
India
-
Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Varanasi Court To Deliver Verdict On Carbon Dating Of Claimed 'Shivling' Today | 10 PointsIndia
-
India
-
India
-
World
-
Entertainment
-
Kitchen Dining
LIVE BLOG
LIVE: EC To Announce Schedule For Himachal Pradesh And Gujarat Assembly Polls Today
Talibuddin Khan
Fri, 14 Oct 2022 10:23 AM IST
Fri, 14 Oct 2022 10:23 AM IST
Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.
14 October 2022