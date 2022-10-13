Breaking News Today LIVE: PM Modi Flags Off 4th Vande Bharat Express From Himachal's Una

-
Karnataka Hijab Ban
We welcome Supreme Court verdict. We had expected a better judgement as women worldwide are demanding to not wear hijab/burqa. Karnataka HC order remains applicable in interim time; ban on wearing of hijab in educational institutions of the state remains: Karnataka min BC Nagesh
11:22 AM
PM Modi addresses public rally in Una
Una, Himachal Pradesh | The festival of Diwali has arrived early for Una and Himachal Pradesh. Today I flagged off the inaugural run of the new Vande Bharat train. This is the 4th Vande Bharat train to be introduced in the country: PM Narendra Modi
Development of rural roadways, availability of water supply & healthcare facilities along with progress in digital infrastructure has always been the top priority of the government. New India is overcoming the challenges of the past and growing rapidly: PM Narendra Modi
11:21 AM
SC gives split verdict in Karnataka Hijab ban case
Supreme Court judges Justice Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia give split verdict in Karnataka Hijab ban case.
Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia allows the appeals and sets aside the Karnataka High Court order.
Supreme Court Justice Hemant Gupta dismisses appeals challenging Karnataka High Court's order which had upheld the state government's order to ban wearing hijabs in educational institutions of the state
11:19 AM
BJP leader's wife killed in Uttarakhand encounter
Uttarakhand | Moradabad police came here to arrest Zahir, carrying a reward on his arrest. They raided (Jaspur) Block chief, Gurtaj Bhullar's (house), argument took place, cross-firing happened. Bhullar's wife died on the spot & UP police officials got injured: DIG (Law & Order)
We're probing it. Had they (UP police) informed the local police, they might have been able to help them better as they are aware of the area. Injured UP Police officials went to Moradabad hospital without informing us: Nilesh Anand, Uttarakhand DIG (Law & Order)
10:40 AM
PM Modi flags off new Vande Bharat express from Himachal's Una
Himachal Pradesh | PM Modi flags off the Vande Bharat Express train from Una railway station to Delhi, in the presence of CM Jairam Thakur, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw & Union minister & Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur. This is the 4th Vande Bharat train in the country.
10:39 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Bommagondanahalli, Chitradurga in Karnataka. The Yatra which began on September 7th from Kanniyakumari has covered a distance of 925 km so far. It will pass through a total of 12 states, to culminate in J&K.
10:39 AM
700 incidents of stubble burning reported so far in Punjab
This yr 700 incidents of stubble burning reported so far as compared to over 2500 incidents during same time in previous yrs. Spoken to 'Jathedar'of Shri Akal Takht Sahib for his intervention by issuing an appeal to farmers to not burn stubble: Punjab Agri min KS Dhaliwal
10:39 AM
PM Modi to inaugurate 4th Vande Bharat train in Himachal's Una
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal Pradesh today. In Una, PM will flag off Vande Bharat Express train from Una. Thereafter, in a public function, PM will dedicate IIIT Una to the nation and lay the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park in Una: PMO
After that, in a public function at Chamba, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two hydropower projects and launch Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III in Himachal Pradesh: PMO
Breaking News Today LIVE: PM Modi Flags Off 4th Vande Bharat Express From Himachal's Una
Thu, 13 Oct 2022 11:22 AM IST
13 October 2022