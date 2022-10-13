Breaking News Today LIVE: PM Modi Flags Off 4th Vande Bharat Express From Himachal's Una

11:22 AM

PM Modi addresses public rally in Una

Una, Himachal Pradesh | The festival of Diwali has arrived early for Una and Himachal Pradesh. Today I flagged off the inaugural run of the new Vande Bharat train. This is the 4th Vande Bharat train to be introduced in the country: PM Narendra Modi

Development of rural roadways, availability of water supply & healthcare facilities along with progress in digital infrastructure has always been the top priority of the government. New India is overcoming the challenges of the past and growing rapidly: PM Narendra Modi