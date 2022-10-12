-
09:30 AM
Agniveervayu Intake to begin from first week of November
Indian Air Force will start registration for the recruitment of eligible male and female candidates in the Agniveervayu Intake 01/2023 batch from the first week of November. The online examination will be conducted in mid-January 2023, IAF says.
-
09:29 AM
Tow bodies found in Kerala
Kerala | Two dismembered bodies have been found buried inside the premises of a house in the Pathanamthitta district According to Police, the two women were killed allegedly as 'human sacrifices' in black magic rituals & three people persons have been arrested in this case.
-
09:28 AM
Kerala CM writes to PM Modi
Kerala CM wrote a letter informing PM Modi of Kerala's stand of not accepting Parliament committee recommendation to make Hindi language the medium of exams for central services&make it a compulsory study language in educational institutions incl IITs & IIMs, as per media reports
-
09:28 AM
Singapore, UAE to accept RuPay payment mechanism: Nirmala Sitharaman
We're talking to diff countries; Singapore, UAE have come forward now to make RuPay acceptable in their countries. Not just that, UPI BHIM app are all now being worked in such a way that their systems in their respective countries can talk to our system: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
-
09:28 AM
Bharat JodoYatra
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Challakere Town, Chitradurga in Karnataka. The Yatra which began on September 7th from Kanniyakumari has covered a distance of 905 km so far. It will pass through a total of 12 states, to culminate in J&K.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Breaking News Today LIVE: 'In Talks With Singapore, UAE To Make RuPay Acceptable', Says Sitharaman
Talibuddin Khan
Wed, 12 Oct 2022 09:30 AM IST
12 October 2022