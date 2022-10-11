-
Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Harthikote Village in Chitradurga district of Karnataka. The Yatra which began on Sep 7 from Kanniyakumari has covered a distance of 867 km so far. It will pass through a total of 12 states, to culminate in J&K.
#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Harthikote Village in Chitradurga district of Karnataka— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022
The Yatra which began on Sep 7 from Kanniyakumari has covered a distance of 867 km so far. It will pass through a total of 12 states, to culminate in J&K. pic.twitter.com/4LYyAFsrfc
Mulayam Singh Yadav's last rites to be held today
Uttar Pradesh | The final rites of Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav to take place at his ancestral home in village Saifai today. Several CMs along with the Speaker of Lok Sabha, Om Birla expected to attend the funeral.
India vs South Africa
Delhi Metro extends its last train timings to facilitate spectators during the One-Day International Cricket match between India & South Africa scheduled for today at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground, New Delhi.: DMRC
Ukraine, Russia clash at UNGA ahead of vote on condemning Moscow's annexation of Ukrainian regions
Ukraine and Russia clashed in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday ahead of a likely vote on a resolution on whether to condemn Moscow's annexation of four Ukrainian regions. A resolution condemning Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions was up for adoption at the UNGA, where the 193 UN members vote and no one wields a veto.
Sec 144 imposed in Bengal's Ekbalpora
West Bengal | Section 144 has been imposed in Ekbalpore area after a clash between two groups of people from two different communities erupted on Oct 9
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News Today LIVE: Mulayam Singh Yadav To Be Cremated In Saifai Today; PM Modi Likely To Attend
Talibuddin Khan
Tue, 11 Oct 2022 08:09 AM IST
11 October 2022