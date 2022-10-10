Mulayam Singh Yadav Death LIVE Updates: Amit Shah Pays Tribute To Late SP Supremo

11:14 AM

'Devoted Life To Welfare Of Poor': Farooq Abdullah On Mulayam Singh Yadav's Demise

He was a people's leader. He devoted all his life to the welfare of the poor. He used to respect all religions and fight for all religions. There's no person in India who would not be grieved on this day: National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav