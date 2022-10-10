Mulayam Singh Yadav Death LIVE Updates: Amit Shah Pays Tribute To Late SP Supremo

-
12:05 PM
Former PM Manmohan Singh Condoles Mulayam Singh Yadav's Death
Former PM Manmohan Singh writes to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav after the demise of veteran politician and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav "He was a leader of high esteem who was respected by everybody. May god give all of you strength to bear this loss with courage & fortitude," he wrote
-
11:59 AM
PM Modi Condoles Mulayam Singh Yadav's Death, Says 'Huge Loss For Nation'
Mulayam Singh Yadav ji's demise is a huge loss for the nation. I had a special relationship with him. When BJP declared me as PM candidate in 2014, I spoke to all opposition leaders. He gave me his blessings in the way of his advice which has stayed with me even today, said PM Modi.
-
11:55 AM
Rajnath Singh To Visit UP Tomorrow To Pay Tribute To Late SP Founder
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will go to Saifai, Uttar Pradesh today to attend the last rites of former Defence Minister and former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav.
-
11:45 AM
Amit Shah Pays Tribute To Veteran Politician Mulayam Singh Yadav
Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.
-
11:44 AM
UP Deputy CM Condoles Mulayam Singh Yadav's Death, Says ' Difficult To Fill This Void'
We are all very sad about the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav. He always fought for the people's rights. May his soul rest in peace. It will be difficult to fill this void, said Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak
-
11:34 AM
Amit Shah Reaches Medanta Hospital, Where SP Supremo Took Last Breath
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaches Gurugram's Medanta Hospital, where veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav took his last breath today.
-
11:14 AM
'Devoted Life To Welfare Of Poor': Farooq Abdullah On Mulayam Singh Yadav's Demise
He was a people's leader. He devoted all his life to the welfare of the poor. He used to respect all religions and fight for all religions. There's no person in India who would not be grieved on this day: National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
11:05 AM
Amit Shah To Visit Gurugram's Medanta Hospital Shortly
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Gurugram's Medanta Hospital shortly, where veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav breathed his last today.
-
11:00 AM
Mulayam Singh Yadav Passed Away At 8 In Morning: Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon
Veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at 8.16 am today after a prolonged illness at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram
-
10:40 AM
On Mulayam Singh Death, UP to observe 3-day state mourning
Uttar Pradesh government announces three-day state mourning on the demise of veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav. His last rites will be performed with full state honours, says Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
-
10:39 AM
Late Mulayam Singh Yadav to recieve last rites with full state honours
The last rites of Mulayam Singh Yadav will be held at Saifai, his ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's office UP CM Yogi Adityanath has said that the last rites of the veteran politician will be held with full state honours.
-
09:21 AM
India Logs Over 2000 Fresh Covid Cases
2,424 new Covid19 cases in India in the last 24 hours; the Active caseload stands at 28,079
-
08:45 AM
CBI arrests Abhishek Boinpally in Delhi Excise scam case
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested one Abhishek Boinpally in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in framing & implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD of Delhi. He will be produced before in court.
-
08:29 AM
PM Modi To Visit Bharuch And Jamnagar Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development programs in Bharuch and Jamnagar today. In Ahmedabad, PM Modi will inaugurate Modi Shaikshanik Sankul.
-
08:01 AM
Lucknow, Noida, Gaziabad, Kanpur, Agra Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain
Schools for all children up to class 12 are shut in parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday due to heavy rainfall warnings by the weather department. The schools will remain shut in cities including Lucknow, Noida, Gaziabad, Kanpur and Agra.
-
07:52 AM
At Least 25 Killed In Rain-Related Incidents In UP
At least 25 people have died in separate rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh till late on Sunday night. Most of the deaths have been reported in cases of house collapse.
-
07:47 AM
Rahul Gandhi Resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' From Tukmur In Karnataka
Karnataka | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Pochkatte in Tumkur district.
-
07:45 AM
2 Terrorist Neutralised In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir
An Encounter started in the Tangpawa area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. 2 militants have been killed by now. Operation is underway.
(Visuals deferred by unspecified time)
Mulayam Singh Yadav Death LIVE Updates: Amit Shah Pays Tribute To Late SP Supremo
Mulayam Singh Yadav, a veteran Indian politician and three-time chief minister of UP died on Monday after over six weeks in a hospital on Monday. Upon his demise, Uttar Pradesh, the native state of the veteran politician will observe a 3-day state mourning period. Sp supremo will be cremated with full state honours, UP CM announced while expressing grief. PM Modi, President Murmu and other leaders consoled the death of 'leader who changed politics of Uttar Pradesh'.
10 October 2022