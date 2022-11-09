LIVE BLOG

Breaking News Today LIVE: Delhi AQI Continues To Remain In 'Very Poor' Category At 329

Talibuddin Khan
Wed, 09 Nov 2022 09:33 AM IST
09 November 2022

  • 09:32 AM

    PM Modi to gifts Himachali products to world leaders at G20

    PM Narendra Modi, in a boost to Himachal’s art & culture, will gift Chamba Rumal, Kangra miniature paintings, Kinnauri Shawl, Himachali Mukhate, Kullu Shawl, Kanal Brass Set to various world leaders at the upcoming G20. 

  • 09:30 AM

    Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders & workers resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Nanded in Maharashtra

  • 09:30 AM

    Nepal PM condoles deaths in earthquake

    Expressing my heartfelt condolences to families of those who died in the earthquake, which was centred in the Khaptad region of Far West. I've instructed relevant agencies to arrange immediate & proper treatment of the injured & victims in the affected areas,” tweets Nepal PM

  • 09:30 AM

    Delhi Air Quality

    Delhi's sky lingers in a layer of smog as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) remains under the 'Very Poor' category, at 339

  • 09:29 AM

    Musk's net worth dropped below USD 200 Billion

    Elon Musk's net worth dropped below $200 billion as investors dumped Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) shares on fears the top executive and largest shareholder of the world's most valuable electric-vehicle maker is more preoccupied with Twitter, reports Reuters

  • 09:20 AM

    Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth 3.95 billion dollars

    Billionaire entrepreneur and Twitter's new owner Elon Musk sells 19.5 million Tesla shares worth $3.95 billion, U.S. securities filings showed: Reuters

