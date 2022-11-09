-
09:32 AM
PM Modi to gifts Himachali products to world leaders at G20
PM Narendra Modi, in a boost to Himachal’s art & culture, will gift Chamba Rumal, Kangra miniature paintings, Kinnauri Shawl, Himachali Mukhate, Kullu Shawl, Kanal Brass Set to various world leaders at the upcoming G20.
09:30 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders & workers resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Nanded in Maharashtra
#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders & workers resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Nanded in Maharashtra— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022
(Source: AICC) pic.twitter.com/26AFQASpU8
09:30 AM
Nepal PM condoles deaths in earthquake
Expressing my heartfelt condolences to families of those who died in the earthquake, which was centred in the Khaptad region of Far West. I've instructed relevant agencies to arrange immediate & proper treatment of the injured & victims in the affected areas,” tweets Nepal PM
09:30 AM
Delhi Air Quality
Delhi's sky lingers in a layer of smog as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) remains under the 'Very Poor' category, at 339
09:29 AM
Musk's net worth dropped below USD 200 Billion
Elon Musk's net worth dropped below $200 billion as investors dumped Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) shares on fears the top executive and largest shareholder of the world's most valuable electric-vehicle maker is more preoccupied with Twitter, reports Reuters
09:20 AM
Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth 3.95 billion dollars
Billionaire entrepreneur and Twitter's new owner Elon Musk sells 19.5 million Tesla shares worth $3.95 billion, U.S. securities filings showed: Reuters
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News Today LIVE: Delhi AQI Continues To Remain In 'Very Poor' Category At 329
Talibuddin Khan
Wed, 09 Nov 2022 09:33 AM IST
Wed, 09 Nov 2022 09:33 AM IST
09 November 2022