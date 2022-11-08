Breaking News Today LIVE: Verdict In Gyanvapi Mosque Case Not Today; Next Hearing On Nov 14

-
11:46 AM
PM Modi visits LK Advani to wish him on his birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the residence of veteran BJP leader LK Advani to greet him on his birthday.
#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the residence of veteran BJP leader LK Advani to greet him on his birthday.— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022
(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/CXGstXfcoU
-
11:45 AM
J-K: 10 injured in bus accident
Kupwara, J&K | Around 20 persons injured after a bus accident in the Watayin area of Handwara today. The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment
-
11:45 AM
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022
"If you've lived in Delhi as long as I've lived & if you believe the air (quality) in Delhi, you'll not vote for Arvind Kejriwal (AAP national convenor) in Gujarat," says Congress MP P Chidambaram, on being asked about emerging parties contesting elections
-
11:44 AM
Gyanvapi mosque: Verdict not today, next hearing on Nov 14
Verdict in the Gyanvapi mosque case to not come today; next date of hearing to be November 14th.
-
08:47 AM
T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma returns to net practice
Indian captain Rohit Sharma goes back to the nets for batting practice in Adelaide, after he was hit on his right hand during a practice session ahead of the semi-final match against England.
-
08:46 AM
Cheating case filed against Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab
Maharashtra | A case of cheating has been registered u/s 420 & 34 of IPC against ShivSena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader & former state minister Anil Parab, in connection with the Dapoli resort fraud case. Further investigation underway: Dapoli Police
-
08:45 AM
Delhi Air Pollution
Delhi's sky lingers in a layer of smog as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) remains under the 'Very Poor' category, at 321
-
08:45 AM
T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma faces injury scare
Indian captain Rohit Sharma hit on his right hand during a practice session in Adelaide ahead of the semi-final match against England.
-
08:44 AM
Himachal Pradesh Polls 2022: Yogi Adiyanath targets Congress in poll-bound Himachal, says India's stature rising under PM Modi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath on Monday attacked the Congress in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh and alleged that it "compromises border security and creates hurdles in development and welfare schemes". In the third leg of his rallies, Yogi Adiyanath targeted Congress over Article 370 and said the party believes in "appeasement and vote bank politics".
-
08:44 AM
Himachal Pradesh Polls 2022: Days ahead of voting, 26 Congress leaders join BJP
Days ahead of the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, several Congress leaders and members of the state including Dharampal Thakur Khand - Former General Secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee joined the BJP on Monday. A total of 26 leaders of the Congress party quit and joined the ruling BJP with four days to go for the vote to be cast.
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News Today LIVE: Verdict In Gyanvapi Mosque Case Not Today; Next Hearing On Nov 14
Talibuddin Khan
Tue, 08 Nov 2022 11:48 AM IST
Tue, 08 Nov 2022 11:48 AM IST
08 November 2022