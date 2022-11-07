Breaking LIVE: Delhiites Wake Up To Smog Covered Sky As AQI Remains 'Very Poor'

-
11:57 AM
In Letter To Centre, WB LoP Suvendu Adhikari Seeks Special Doctors Team For Dengue
West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari has written a letter to Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya to send a central team of doctors & public health experts to guide the State Govt & provide relief to the people, in view of rising Dengue cases.
-
11:52 AM
SC Allows Jharkhand CM's appeal against High Court Order Over Shell Companies
Supreme Court allows the appeal of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren & the state govt against the Jharkhand High Court order which had accepted the maintainability of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in connection with shell companies allegedly related to Soren and his associates.
-
09:23 AM
Trial Run For South India's first Vande Bharat Express begins; Launch On Nov 11
Indian Railways on Monday started the trial run of to be launched Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat Express from Chennai's MG Ramachandran Central Railway station. The Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat Express train will be flagged off by PM Modi on November 11, the first such indigenously-built high-speed rail in the southern part of India and the country's fifth.
-
09:15 AM
Fire Broke Out In Nodia's Mushkin International; Rescue Ops Underway
A fire broke out in Mushkin International, under Phase-2 PS limits in Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning, Currently, 7 fire tenders, along with police, are present on the spot. No casualties have been reported, informed UP Police
-
08:07 AM
Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra Resumed In Telangana
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kamareddy in Telangana.
-
08:05 AM
Delhi Shrouded With Smog On Monday
Delhi wakes up to a lingering smog covering its sky with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) under the 'Very Poor' category.
Delhi wakes up to a lingering smog covering its sky with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) under the 'Very Poor' category, at 326— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022
(Visuals from near Akshardham Temple & Anand Vihar) pic.twitter.com/3PMczYGMJt
07 November 2022