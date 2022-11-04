Breaking News Today LIVE: Delhi MCD Poll Dates Likely To Be Announced Today

-
10:54 AM
Delhi Air Pollution: Matter reaches Supreme Court
Supreme Court to hear on November 10 a plea seeking necessary measures to reduce the pollution in Delhi NCR
-
10:53 AM
Mumbai local trains running late due to technical problems
Mumbai | Due to technical problems, all up & down fast suburban locals are running late by 15-20 minutes. 6 locals cancelled, at least 70 were delayed. Six long-distance trains were also delayed by approx 30 mins: Western Railway
-
10:53 AM
Delhi MCD Elections
State Election Commission NCT of Delhi to hold a press conference at 4 pm today, likely to announce MCD polls
-
10:52 AM
ED raids nearly a dozen places in Bengal, Jharkhand in illegal land grabbing case
ED is conducting searches at nearly one dozen locations in West Bengal & Jharkhand against those illegally occupying Indian Army lands. The places searched include residential and office premises of a Kolkata-based businessman Amit Agrawal and some others: Sources
-
07:58 AM
Delhi Air Quality
As a thick layer of haze covers the Delhi sky, the national capital reels under 'Severe' air quality with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 472 currently.
-
07:58 AM
11 died in road accident in Madhya Pradesh
Betul, Madhya Pradesh | 11 people died in a bus accident which collided with a car near Jhallar police station. One injured person has been admitted to a hospital: SP Betul Simala Prasad
-
07:58 AM
UGC NET Results 2022
UGC-NET results will be announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5th November: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar
-
07:57 AM
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi to address rally in Kangra district today
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a rally on Friday in Nagrota Bagwan in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. In a press conference held by Congress candidate from Nagrota Bagwan and party Secretary RS Bali said, "It is a matter of pride for us that Priyanka Gandhi will be coming to the hometown of former Congress leader and minister GS Bali. Her visit is a tribute to the development work of GS Bali."
-
07:57 AM
Delhi Air quality continues to dip, reaches severe category
Air Quality Index (AQI) presently at 562 in Noida (UP) in 'Severe' category, 539 in Gurugram (Haryana) in 'Severe' category & 563 near Delhi University in 'Severe' category. Delhi's overall AQI currently in 'Severe' category at 472
-
07:57 AM
FBI warns of attack on Synagogues in New Jersey
"The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey. We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police," tweets FBI Newark
-
07:57 AM
US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband discharged from hospital week after attack
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault last week in which he was attacked with a hammer, reports The Associated Press
-
07:57 AM
No one wants to join Congress, K'taka Minister on DK Shivakumar's claims
Congress is a family party, it has become an irrelevant party. Who will be willing to join a party which has no future? Nobody is going to join Congress: Karnataka Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on DK Shivakumar's statement that many BJP leaders are keen to join Congress
-
07:56 AM
UP: Northern Railway slashes platform ticket prices
The rates of platform tickets in a total of 14 Railway Stations have been reduced to Rs 10. The prices were increased to Rs 50 because of Diwali and Chhath puja, which has now been reduced: Rekha Sharma, Senior DCM, NR
Tickets became cheaper at Lucknow, Varanasi, Barabanki, Ayodhya Cantt, Ayodhya Junction, Akbarpur, Shahganj, Jaunpur, Sultanpur Junction, Rae Bareli, Janghai, Bhadohi, Pratapgarh and Unnao Junction: Rekha Sharma, Senior DCM, NR
More In News
-
Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Dips To Severe Plus As Dense Smog Chokes NCR; Diesel LMVs Banned, Noida Schools ShutIndia
-
World
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
Bigg Boss 16 Nov 3 Written Update: Abdu Rozik Leads Captaincy Race, Shalin Bhanot Continues Drama Over Chicken And MoreEntertainment
-
Household Items
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News Today LIVE: Delhi MCD Poll Dates Likely To Be Announced Today
Subhasish Dutta
Fri, 04 Nov 2022 10:59 AM IST
Fri, 04 Nov 2022 10:59 AM IST
Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.
04 November 2022