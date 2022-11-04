Breaking News Today LIVE: Delhi MCD Poll Dates Likely To Be Announced Today

07:56 AM

UP: Northern Railway slashes platform ticket prices

The rates of platform tickets in a total of 14 Railway Stations have been reduced to Rs 10. The prices were increased to Rs 50 because of Diwali and Chhath puja, which has now been reduced: Rekha Sharma, Senior DCM, NR

Tickets became cheaper at Lucknow, Varanasi, Barabanki, Ayodhya Cantt, Ayodhya Junction, Akbarpur, Shahganj, Jaunpur, Sultanpur Junction, Rae Bareli, Janghai, Bhadohi, Pratapgarh and Unnao Junction: Rekha Sharma, Senior DCM, NR