Breaking News Today Live: Six Dead, 15 Injured After UP Roadways Bus Collides With Truck In Bahraich

-
08:29 AM
6 dead, 15 injured in road accident in UP's Bahraich
Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh | Six people died and 15 injured in a collision between a Roadways bus and a truck in Tappe Sipah, Bahraich, confirms SHO Rajesh Singh. The injured have been sent to a hospital. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Police present at the spot
-
08:29 AM
Measles Outbreak in Kerala
As of now, all states are facing the measles outbreak. In Kerala, Malappuram is the most affected. 160 cases of measles reported in the dist. So far there hasn't been any mortality due to measles in the dist: Dr Jose Ouseph, State President of Indian Academy of Pediatrics, Kerala
There is a chance of it spreading in the coming days. So, we're pushing for maximum vaccination coverage in the affected areas: Dr Jose Ouseph, State President of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, Kerala
-
08:29 AM
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl against India
-
08:28 AM
Bihar: BPSC PT Results protests
Bihar | We want CBI enquiry & resignation of Secretary. We demand 35% of reservations for women of Bihar. There is a need to blacklist students who appeared for exams with donations, said an aspirant protesting against BPSC PT result in Patna
There should be transparency in Bihar Public Service Commission Preliminary. Why are such corrupt people selected for the post of exam controller? As alleged, they should release the correct answers to 9 questions & lower the cut-off: Vijay Kumar Sinha, Leader of Opposition
-
08:28 AM
Prannoy Roy, wifestep down as NDTV directors
NDTV's promoter group vehicle RRPRH has approved Prannoy Roy & Radhika Roy's resignation. RRPRH has approved Sudipta Bhattacharya, Sanjay Pugalia & Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan as directors on Board with immediate effect.
More In News
-
India
-
India
-
Breaking News Today Live: Six Dead, 15 Injured After UP Roadways Bus Collides With Truck In BahraichIndia
-
India
-
World
-
Entertainment
-
Electronics
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News Today Live: Six Dead, 15 Injured After UP Roadways Bus Collides With Truck In Bahraich
Talibuddin Khan
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 08:29 AM IST
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 08:29 AM IST
The campaigns for the Gujarat Assembly election 2022 and MCD polls have intensified as the polling dates draw closer. With less than a week left in the first phase of polls, scheduled to be held on December 1, PM Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and the other star campaigners of BJP, Congress and AAP have been holding vigorous rallies and campaigns in Gujarat. Follow this space for the latest updates on the Gujarat polls, MCD elections and more national news.
30 November 2022