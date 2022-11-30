Breaking News Today Live: Six Dead, 15 Injured After UP Roadways Bus Collides With Truck In Bahraich

08:29 AM

Measles Outbreak in Kerala

As of now, all states are facing the measles outbreak. In Kerala, Malappuram is the most affected. 160 cases of measles reported in the dist. So far there hasn't been any mortality due to measles in the dist: Dr Jose Ouseph, State President of Indian Academy of Pediatrics, Kerala

There is a chance of it spreading in the coming days. So, we're pushing for maximum vaccination coverage in the affected areas: Dr Jose Ouseph, State President of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, Kerala