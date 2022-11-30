LIVE BLOG

Breaking News Today Live: Six Dead, 15 Injured After UP Roadways Bus Collides With Truck In Bahraich

Talibuddin Khan
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 08:29 AM IST
Breaking News Today Live: Six Dead, 15 Injured After UP Roadways Bus Collides With Truck In Bahraich

The campaigns for the Gujarat Assembly election 2022 and MCD polls have intensified as the polling dates draw closer. With less than a week left in the first phase of polls, scheduled to be held on December 1, PM Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and the other star campaigners of BJP, Congress and AAP have been holding vigorous rallies and campaigns in Gujarat. Follow this space for the latest updates on the Gujarat polls, MCD elections and more national news.

30 November 2022

  • 08:29 AM

    6 dead, 15 injured in road accident in UP's Bahraich

    Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh | Six people died and 15 injured in a collision between a Roadways bus and a truck in Tappe Sipah, Bahraich, confirms SHO Rajesh Singh. The injured have been sent to a hospital. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Police present at the spot

  • 08:29 AM

    Measles Outbreak in Kerala

    As of now, all states are facing the measles outbreak. In Kerala, Malappuram is the most affected. 160 cases of measles reported in the dist. So far there hasn't been any mortality due to measles in the dist: Dr Jose Ouseph, State President of Indian Academy of Pediatrics, Kerala

    There is a chance of it spreading in the coming days. So, we're pushing for maximum vaccination coverage in the affected areas: Dr Jose Ouseph, State President of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, Kerala

  • 08:29 AM

    India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI

    New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl against India

  • 08:28 AM

    Bihar: BPSC PT Results protests

    Bihar | We want CBI enquiry & resignation of Secretary. We demand 35% of reservations for women of Bihar. There is a need to blacklist students who appeared for exams with donations, said an aspirant protesting against BPSC PT result in Patna

    There should be transparency in Bihar Public Service Commission Preliminary. Why are such corrupt people selected for the post of exam controller? As alleged, they should release the correct answers to 9 questions & lower the cut-off: Vijay Kumar Sinha, Leader of Opposition

  • 08:28 AM

    Prannoy Roy, wifestep down as NDTV directors

    NDTV's promoter group vehicle RRPRH has approved Prannoy Roy & Radhika Roy's resignation. RRPRH has approved Sudipta Bhattacharya, Sanjay Pugalia & Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan as directors on Board with immediate effect.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.