09:34 AM
Security Beefed Up Outside Delhi FSL
Security outside the forensic lab in Delhi's Rohini has been heightened today after van carrying Aftab Poonawala, accused in Shraddha murder case, was attacked yesterday.
09:05 AM
Delhi Air Quality Dips
Delhi's air quality dips to the 'Very Poor' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 313 this morning.
09:05 AM
NIA Conducts Raids To Dismantle Gangsters-Terrorist Nexus
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting massive raids across various state, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana today. The move comes as a crackdown on the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers based in India and abroad, news agency ANI reports.
The NIA is carrying out raids at the residential and other premises linked to gangsters in more than six districts across these four states and Delhi.
08:56 AM
Tamil Nadu Rains
School and colleges in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu have been closed for today due to continuous rains.
Breaking News Today November 29 LIVE Updates: Security Up Outside Delhi Forensic Lab After Attack On Van Carrying Aftab
Akanksha Verma
Tue, 29 Nov 2022 09:36 AM IST
The campaigns for Gujarat Assembly election 2022 and MCD polls have intensified as the polling dates draw closer. With less than a week left in the first phase of polls, scheduled to be held on December 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the other star campaigners of BJP, Congress and AAP have been holding vigorous rallies and campaigns in Gujarat. We bring to you live updates from the poll-bound states. Follow this space for latest updates on the Gujarat polls, MCD elections and more national news.
29 November 2022