Breaking News Today November 28 LIVE Updates: Action-Packed Day For PM Modi, To Hold Four Rallies In Gujarat

Radha Basnet
Mon, 28 Nov 2022 08:45 AM IST
28 November 2022

  • 08:45 AM

    Delhi AQI remains in 'very poor' category at 317

    Delhi | As winter sets in, a layer of smog prevails in the morning over the national capital Delhi. Air quality is in 'Very Poor' category with an overall AQI of 317 today.

  • 08:43 AM

    Congress 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumes from Bada Ganpati Chowraha in Indore

    Madhya Pradesh | Congress party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumes from Bada Ganpati Chowraha, Indore.

  • 08:42 AM

    Gujarat Elections 2022: PM Modi to hold 4 rallies today

    #GujaratElections2022 | PM Narendra Modi to today hold rallies in Palitana in Bhavnagar, Anjar in Kutch, Jamnagar and Rajkot.

