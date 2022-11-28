-
08:45 AM
Delhi AQI remains in 'very poor' category at 317
Delhi | As winter sets in, a layer of smog prevails in the morning over the national capital Delhi. Air quality is in 'Very Poor' category with an overall AQI of 317 today.
Delhi | As winter sets in, a layer of smog prevails in the morning over the national capital Delhi. Air quality is in 'Very Poor' category with an overall AQI of 317 today. pic.twitter.com/wf8WwuMwE5— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022
-
08:43 AM
Congress 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumes from Bada Ganpati Chowraha in Indore
Madhya Pradesh | Congress party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumes from Bada Ganpati Chowraha, Indore.
Madhya Pradesh | Congress party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumes from Bada Ganpati Chowraha, Indore.— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022
(Source: AICC) pic.twitter.com/ZUtVi5Mjg5
-
08:42 AM
Gujarat Elections 2022: PM Modi to hold 4 rallies today
#GujaratElections2022 | PM Narendra Modi to today hold rallies in Palitana in Bhavnagar, Anjar in Kutch, Jamnagar and Rajkot.
#GujaratElections2022 | PM Narendra Modi to today hold rallies in Palitana in Bhavnagar, Anjar in Kutch, Jamnagar and Rajkot.— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022
(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/YhTVyRgBIn
More In News
-
Breaking News Today November 28 LIVE Updates: Action-Packed Day For PM Modi, To Hold Four Rallies In GujaratIndia
-
World
-
World
-
World
-
World
-
Entertainment
-
Combo
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News Today November 28 LIVE Updates: Action-Packed Day For PM Modi, To Hold Four Rallies In Gujarat
Radha Basnet
Mon, 28 Nov 2022 08:45 AM IST
Mon, 28 Nov 2022 08:45 AM IST
Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.
28 November 2022